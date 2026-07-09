Another Season with the Disney Bear: New Duffy Autumn Collection Coming to Tokyo DisneySea
This marks another collection to debut at the park this year.
Duffy and friends are getting ready for a new collection of seasonal merchandise arriving on shelves at Tokyo DisneySea.
What's Happening:
- Everyone loves Duffy and Friends, and a new collection of merchandise will soon be available at Tokyo DisneySea featuring the loveable bear and all his friends.
- Starting on August 25th, the new collection showcasing Duffy and friends enjoying a surprise-filled Halloween will be available with the appropriately titled, "Duffy & Friends' Autumn Surprise" collection.
- More details are expected in the near future, but we have a few images that showcase what some of the new merchandise will entail.
- We can see a number of plush items, as well as other smaller plush figures featuring Duffy and all his friends (like Gelatoni, Olu Mel, Shellie May, and others) in festive little jack-o-lanterns.
- Outside of plush, other fun items can be found like dangling charms and pouches featuring the favorite friends.
- This is only the latest new collection featuring Duffy and his friends. It's been a banner year for the Disney Bear and his cohorts as different waves of merchandise featuring the characters have arrived at Tokyo DisneySea.
- Additionally, a full collection of merchandise has been revealed for the Mickey's of Glendale retail location (the official store of Walt Disney Imagineering) at the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim later this summer.
- The new Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Adventure, also arrived earlier this year with the first retail location dedicated to Duffy and all his friends.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com