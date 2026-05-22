Duffy and Friends Enter Second Wave of "Your Beautiful Blue" Celebration at Tokyo Disney Resort with New Merch and Food Items
The second part of the story arrives in July.
Duffy and Friends are set to enter the second chapter of a unique celebration at the Tokyo Disney Resort, which means plenty of new merchandise and food souvenirs!
What's Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort has shared a number of merchandise and food souvenirs that will be available at the resort starting in July.
- The new items come as the second wave of "Duffy & Friends Find Your Beautiful Blue" hits the resort.
- As part of the story behind the event, Duffy and his friends have discovered a variety of "blue" themed food souvenirs, as well as a perfect summer drink combining black tea jelly and soda.
- As you can see in the photos below, there will be plenty of fun merchandise available, including items like notebooks, postcards, sticker sets, plush toy charms, totebags, and more.
- The new merchandise and food souvenirs are set to arrive at the resort on July 7.
The Backstory:
- The first wave is currently taking place at Tokyo Disney Resort now, featuring a backstory that involves Duffy's friend Gelatoni, who was facing the sea and drawing.
- The character said, "The blue of the sea, the blue of the sky, the blue of the seashells...they're all different shades of blue. There are so many different colors of blue. I'm sure there are even more."
- Under this guise, we're launched into a celebration that sees Duffy and all his friends looking for all kinds of fun blue things.
- Now, as the second wave continues, the gang has discovered the blues of floral items - like a blue flower lei for Olu' Mel and the blues of blueberries.
- The troupe also looks to the night sky for various shades of blue as well as their journey continues.
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