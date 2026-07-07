Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

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What’s Happening:

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month, bring home colorful collectibles featuring:

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! July 2026 designs are available now and prices range from $14.99-$24.99.

July 7, 2026

The Hatbox Ghost Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – The Haunted Mansion | Disney Store

Hitchhiking Ghosts Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – The Haunted Mansion | Disney Store

Madame Leota Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – The Haunted Mansion | Disney Store

Gargoyle Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – The Haunted Mansion | Disney Store

Spider-Man and Hulk Pin – Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Limited Release | Disney Store

Walt Disney Disneyland Dedication Speech Pin – Walt's Magical Moments – Limited Edition

Bambi Pin – Brush of Magic – Limited Edition

Darkwing Duck Pin – Brush of Magic – Limited Edition

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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