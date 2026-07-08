Third and Final Disney x GANNI Drop Arrives, Inspired by Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse's Parisian Adventures
Daisy and Minnie are on a fashionable Parisian trip!
GANNI and Disney are continuing their collaboration for a third collection featuring Daisy Duck, taking her and her best friend Minnie Mouse on the ultimate girls' trip to Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Following the success of their first two collaborations, GANNI x Disney returns with the third and final drop inspired by one of Disney’s most stylish icons: Daisy Duck.
- Joined by her best friend Minnie Mouse on a trip to Paris, France, this collection features classic wardrobe essentials and bold prints.
- The new 12-piece collection reimagines Parisian icons through the lens of GANNI’s playful spirit and Disney’s timeless storytelling. Featuring the two best friends, this special-edition capsule is centered around graphic-driven essentials.
- With jersey T-shirts in ringer and striped styles, relaxed crewneck sweatshirts, and even accessories to match, this drop has the latest and greatest to elevate your wardrobe this summer.
- This new GANNI x Disney collection is available now on GANNI.com and in GANNI stores worldwide.
Striped Jersey Daisy Duck Tank Top – $200
Striped Jersey Daisy Duck Baby Tee – $260
Basic Cotton Jersey Disney Raglan Tee – $295
Basic Cotton Jersey Disney Ringer Baby Fit Tee – $260
Basic Cotton Jersey Disney Tee – $260
XXL Shopper Daisy Duck and Bou Card Holder Daisy – $385
More New Disney Merchandise:
- Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2026
- "Moana" Merchandise: Check Out Products from PANDORA, LEGO, and More Inspired by the Live-Action Remake
- Mickey's of Glendale Reveals Whimsical and Colorful Duffy & Friends Collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Werecat Lady Doll and New Haunted Mansion Collection Arrive on Disney Store
- Create Your Perfect Disney Accessory! Build-Your-Own Once Upon A Bag Collection Available Online
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
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