Third and Final Disney x GANNI Drop Arrives, Inspired by Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse's Parisian Adventures

Daisy and Minnie are on a fashionable Parisian trip!

GANNI and Disney are continuing their collaboration for a third collection featuring Daisy Duck, taking her and her best friend Minnie Mouse on the ultimate girls' trip to Paris.

What’s Happening:

Following the success of their first two collaborations, GANNI x Disney returns with the third and final drop inspired by one of Disney’s most stylish icons: Daisy Duck.

inspired by one of Disney’s most stylish icons: Daisy Duck. Joined by her best friend Minnie Mouse on a trip to Paris, France, this collection features classic wardrobe essentials and bold prints.

The new 12-piece collection reimagines Parisian icons through the lens of GANNI’s playful spirit and Disney’s timeless storytelling. Featuring the two best friends, this special-edition capsule is centered around graphic-driven essentials.

With jersey T-shirts in ringer and striped styles, relaxed crewneck sweatshirts, and even accessories to match, this drop has the latest and greatest to elevate your wardrobe this summer.

This new GANNI x Disney collection is available now on GANNI.com and in GANNI stores worldwide.

Striped Jersey Daisy Duck Tank Top – $200

Striped Jersey Daisy Duck Baby Tee – $260

Basic Cotton Jersey Disney Raglan Tee – $295

Basic Cotton Jersey Disney Ringer Baby Fit Tee – $260

Basic Cotton Jersey Disney Tee – $260

XXL Shopper Daisy Duck and Bou Card Holder Daisy – $385

More New Disney Merchandise:

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