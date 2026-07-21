Disney Store Previews Offerings For D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney Store is bringing a ton of new merch to D23.

Here's a look at what Disney Store has in...store at D23: the Ultimate Disney Fan Event

What's Happening:

A big part of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is going to be shopping, so you can be sure that Disney Store, the online retail arm of the company will be there in force.

Today Disney Store revealed some of what will be available in the Disney Store booth on the show floor.

Blooms by Disney: A collection of plush flowers inspired by Disney characters and films, that started life at Hong Kong Disneyland, will be available Alice in Wonderland

A collection of plush flowers inspired by Disney characters and films, that started life at Hong Kong Disneyland, will be available

Beauty and the Beast

Mickey and Friends

Disney Store Exclusive Plush: A new collection of character plushies and plush keychains, inspired by D23 design aesthetics will also be available. Piglet Keychain

A new collection of character plushies and plush keychains, inspired by D23 design aesthetics will also be available.

Mickey Plush

Disney x Formula 1®: A first-to-market, and limited time, collection of F1 jackets featuring Mickey and Friends will also be available.

A first-to-market, and limited time, collection of F1 jackets featuring Mickey and Friends will also be available. SKINNYDIP Peter Pan: A new collection of apparel and accessories from style brand SKINNYDIP featuring Peter Pan, the Lost Boys, and Tinkerbell will be available to preview but will not be available for purchase yet.

Shopping Disney Store at D23

One unique element of the Disney Store booth is that product will not be on site. Instead, attendees will shop via QR code, and product will be shipped via DisneyStore.com.

For those that are interested in what they see, but who won't be attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney Store eCommerce Day begins Monday, August 17 at 8 a.m. PT where a selection of items from the show will be available for purchase, while supplies last.

More D23 Fun:

A variety of Disney artists will be on hand in the Disney Store booth, for meet and greets, sketches and signing. Pre-registration is handled through the D23 website.

The Disney Store booth will also include photo opportunities, giveaways, and a contest for free merch.

More D23 Merch: