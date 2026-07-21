.YNSD: New Imagineering-Designed Lifestyle Brand Will Debut at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Walt Disney Imagineering has launched its own lifestyle brand, and it's coming to D23.
A new Disney Parks focused apparel line is set to debut at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- This morning, Walt Disney Imagineering unveiled (via the Disney Parks Blog) a new apparel line designed by Imagineering. Called .YNSD, the line takes its name from the word Disney backwards, with the vowels removed (Yen Sid is also the canonical name of the Sorcerer from Fantasia's The Sorcerer's Apprentice).
- The line promises a "design first approach using materials, textures, silhouettes, and construction details to carry the story."
- Two collections have been introduced to launch the line, the first, simply called The Debut Collection, will include tees, crewnecks, outerwear, and accessories with a focus on "craftsmanship, versatility, and understated design." Take a look at some of the offerings.
- The second collection is specifically based on the design of The Haunted Mansion Parlor, as seen on the Disney Destiny and the Disney Treasure.
- A key element of the line is the idea of discovering design elements over time. Some of the clothing will include photochromic inks that only reveal some designs in sunlight. Other elements are intentionally subtle, and may only be noticed later.
- Both collections will debut at D23: the Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
Why You'll Be Spending All Your Money On Clothes At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:
- I'm going to need to bring a bigger suitcase to D23: the Ultimate Disney Fan Event, just so I can bring home all the new clothes I'm probably going to buy. The new .YNSD line looks interesting and I'm digging the understated design.
- But it's not the only collection worth checking out at the event. Alongside this line designed by Walt Disney Imagineering, is a collection dedicated to Walt Disney Imagineering.
- There's also a new Muppet Studio collection that includes a customizable denim jacket that I'm sure will sell out.
- Duffy fans won't want to miss a new Duffy & Friends collection that will also be available.
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