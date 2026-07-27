Mickey's of Glendale Reveals New "Imagineer That!" Collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
If you've ever watched an episode of Imagineer That! and thought, "That has to be the coolest job in the world," Walt Disney Imagineering has the perfect collection for you!
Mickey's of Glendale has unveiled another exclusive merchandise line coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, and this latest reveal is a celebration of the creativity, curiosity, and innovation that define Disney Imagineering.
What’s Happening:
- Inspired by Tom Morrow 2.0 and the fan-favorite Imagineer That! series, the new collection encourages fans to embrace the same imaginative spirit that brings Disney Parks attractions to life.
- The collection is designed for Disney fans who have spent years wondering how attractions are created and dreaming about what it would be like to become an Imagineer. Whether you've followed Tom Morrow 2.0's adventures since the series debuted or recently discovered Imagineer That! on YouTube and Disney+, the merchandise pays tribute to the people who ask, "What if?" and turn those ideas into reality.
- One of the standout pieces in the collection is a customizable Lug bag. The bag features interchangeable straps and removable coin purses, allowing guests to mix and match components to create a design that's uniquely their own. It's a fitting centerpiece for a collection inspired by creativity and innovation, reinforcing the idea that every great project begins with a single idea.
- The collection includes a variety of apparel and accessories that let fans bring a little Imagineering inspiration into everyday life.
- The merchandise captures the same fun, educational energy that has made the series popular among Disney Parks enthusiasts while encouraging guests to imagine themselves helping create the next generation of Disney experiences.
- Mickey's of Glendale is famously one of the most anticipated shopping destinations during every D23 event, offering exclusive Walt Disney Imagineering merchandise that often can't be found anywhere else. Each new reveal gives fans another opportunity to bring home a piece inspired by the creative minds behind Disney Parks attractions, resorts, and entertainment.
- Disney also mentioned that this isn't the final merchandise announcement for D23 2026.
- According to Walt Disney Imagineering, one more exclusive collection will be revealed ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, meaning fans still have another first look and another shopping opportunity to look forward to before the convention begins.
More D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event News:
- Star Wars Announces Carbon Freeze Capture Experience for D23
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Announces Reservation Selection Process Extension
- D23 Shopping Guide: Where To Find The Merch You're Looking for at The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
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