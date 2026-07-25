Star Wars Announces Carbon Freeze Capture Experience for D23

Have you ever wanted to be frozen in carbonite? Well, soon fans visiting D23 will get the chance to preview a new feature that will allow you to experience one of Star Wars most iconic moments.

What’s Happening:

While it is San Diego Comic-Con weekend, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is just a few weeks away.

Star Wars fans heading to the biennial Disney celebration will have the chance to experience one of Star Wars most iconic moments!

Announced today at the Star Wars: The Experience – A Journey Through the Galaxy panel at San Diego Comic-Con, a new Carbon Freeze Capture offering will be previewed at D23.

Carbon freezing chamber immersive experience concept art. You will see yourself frozen in carbonite. A preview of this is coming to D23 2026. #SDCC2026 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Zp9YgRhR8L — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) July 24, 2026

The experience is set to allow fans to step into the moment from Episode V, encountering a full-scale Han Solo in carbonite.

There, two interactive stations will allow fans to be “frozen” in carbonite for themselves.

While not much is known how this magical experience will come to life, it is definitely something you should keep your eye out for if you are heading to Anaheim Convention Center this August.

Of course, after the D23 preview, this carbonite feature will be part of Star Wars: The Experience, which is set to debut at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute.

Tickets for the exhibit will go on sale in November for the run set to go from February 13 to September 6, 2027.

After that, Star Wars: The Experience is expected to travel to other locations across the country.

Meanwhile, for those looking for help planning their next trip to D23 or the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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