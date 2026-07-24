Marvel Reveals What's Next for the Avengers, Captain America, and Iron Man at SDCC 2026

Are you ready for the end of Armageddon?

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics offered fans a look at what's next after Avengers: Armageddon, unveiling major story developments across Avengers, Captain America, and Iron Man.

What’s Happening:

Marvel shared new details about Avengers: Armageddon during its San Diego Comic-Con panel, teasing the event's universe-altering finale.

Avengers: Armageddon #5 will see humanity turn against superheroes following the catastrophic fallout from Red Hulk's campaign and David Colton's immense power.

Captain America #16 will conclude Steve Rogers' battle in Hell alongside Doctor Doom, with the outcome pushing the Marvel Universe to the brink of Armageddon.

The events of Avengers: Armageddon will directly lead into The Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, featuring a new lineup including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and one mystery hero.

Marvel also revealed that the second story arc of the new Avengers series will be titled "The Red Line."

Iron Man will launch a new storyline, "The Incarcerated Iron Man," in Iron Man #12, with Tony Stark imprisoned in The Vault as the series begins shipping twice monthly through March 2027 in the lead-up to Iron Man #700.

Check out a full list of comics and covers below:

Avengers: Armageddon #2

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

Cover by Dike Ruan

On sale now

Avengers: Armageddon #5

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar

Cover by Dike Ruan

On sale October 21

Captain America #16

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art and cover by Valerio Schiti

On sale October 28

The Avengers #1





Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art and cover by Marco Checchetto

On sale November 4

Iron Man #12 – "Incarcerated Iron Man" Part 1

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Carmen Carnero

Cover by Ryan Stegman

Connecting variant cover by Gleb Melnikov & Nolan Woodward

On sale December 2

Iron Man #13 – "War Machines" Part 1

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Gleb Melnikov

Cover by Ryan Stegman

Connecting variant cover by Gleb Melnikov & Nolan Woodward

On sale December 16

What They’re Saying:

Chip Zdarsky, Author: “In Avengers: Armageddon, we're about to introduce something huge, that will set the scene for the future of the Marvel Universe. I know how that sounds but trust me: it will.”

“In Avengers: Armageddon, we're about to introduce something huge, that will set the scene for the future of the Marvel Universe. I know how that sounds but trust me: it will.” Joshua Williamson, Author: “The Incarcerated Iron Man is the story we've been building to since Iron Man #1. Tony has accepted his role as the Marvel Universe's most dangerous hero and believes the Vault is the safest place for him to be, but that also means he's locked up with some of his greatest enemies. But it's a mystery how and why Tony finds himself behind bars. It's been fun to build on his history and then take Tony in a new and unexpected direction. This turns the series into a high-stakes thriller.”

More Marvel:

Right now at San Diego Comic-Con, there is a ton of superhero action to look forward to!

While tomorrow’s Hall H panel is sure to bring in tons of amazing announcements, we already have exciting news from Marvel’s Wolverine, MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls, Marvel Rivals, hints about Avengers: Doomsday and more!

Stay tuned for more updates.

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