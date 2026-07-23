Photos/Videos: MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Reveals Game Intro Cinematic, DLC, and More

The new game is set to release this August.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, an upcoming video game from Arc System Works, has revealed new info at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. 

What’s Happening:

  • Happy San Diego Comic-Con to all who celebrate!
  • Today, July 23rd, is the first day of this year’s event, and we’ve already had tons of exciting reveals, including from Marvel’s Wolverine and Percy Jackson and the Olympians
  • Another Marvel video game hosted a panel earlier today, with MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls — Behind the Battle.
  • The upcoming video game from Arc Systems Works, in partnership with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios, revealed some exciting new info as the game approaches its August release date. 
  • The first major reveal was the game’s opening sequence. 
  • Featuring a high octane pop song, the anime style opening features fan-favorite characters that will be found within the game. 

  • The opening song is set to start streaming tonight at 9PM PT/12AM ET.
  • They also announced DLC ahead of the game’s release!
  • Within the first year Phoenix Cyclops will join the game. 

  • The team behind the game wanted to focus on creating characters in a manga style, with Mike Deodata coming in to adapt the villains for the game. 

  • But behind it all, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls aims to bring in genuine emotion to fights within the game. 

  • Also on the panel several voice actors were in attendance to share their experiences bringing fan favorite characters to life. 

  • Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is an upcoming 4v4 team-based fighting game featuring characters from the Marvel universe.
  • It is being developed by Arc System Works in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios.
  • The game focuses on fast-paced 2.5D combat, tag-team mechanics, and strategic character switching during battles.
  • MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is scheduled to release on August 6th 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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