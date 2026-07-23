Photos/Videos: MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Reveals Game Intro Cinematic, DLC, and More
The new game is set to release this August.
MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, an upcoming video game from Arc System Works, has revealed new info at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
What’s Happening:
- Happy San Diego Comic-Con to all who celebrate!
- Today, July 23rd, is the first day of this year’s event, and we’ve already had tons of exciting reveals, including from Marvel’s Wolverine and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- Another Marvel video game hosted a panel earlier today, with MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls — Behind the Battle.
- The upcoming video game from Arc Systems Works, in partnership with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios, revealed some exciting new info as the game approaches its August release date.
- The first major reveal was the game’s opening sequence.
- Featuring a high octane pop song, the anime style opening features fan-favorite characters that will be found within the game.
- The opening song is set to start streaming tonight at 9PM PT/12AM ET.
- They also announced DLC ahead of the game’s release!
- Within the first year Phoenix Cyclops will join the game.
- The team behind the game wanted to focus on creating characters in a manga style, with Mike Deodata coming in to adapt the villains for the game.
- But behind it all, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls aims to bring in genuine emotion to fights within the game.
- Also on the panel several voice actors were in attendance to share their experiences bringing fan favorite characters to life.
- Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is an upcoming 4v4 team-based fighting game featuring characters from the Marvel universe.
- It is being developed by Arc System Works in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios.
- The game focuses on fast-paced 2.5D combat, tag-team mechanics, and strategic character switching during battles.
- MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is scheduled to release on August 6th 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC.
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