Photos/Videos: Hasbro Showcases New Star Wars and Marvel Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Press Breakfast

Plus, get a first look at the new Ultimate Grogu animatronic!

During the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con, Laughing Place had the chance to attend the Hasbro Brand Preview Press Breakfast and check out their upcoming selection of toys and collectibles.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Laughing Place had the chance to attend the Hasbro Brand Preview Press Breakfast and get an early look at the company's latest lineup of collectibles and roleplay items inspired by some of entertainment's biggest franchises.

As fans from around the world descended on San Diego to celebrate their favorite fandoms, Hasbro welcomed members of the press to a special preview event outside the San Diego Convention Center. Alongside stunning views of the city, attendees were treated to a first look at upcoming releases from Star Wars and Marvel, ranging from premium roleplay replicas to highly anticipated action figures.

Among the Star Wars reveals was Ultimate Grogu, an impressively lifelike animatronic featuring built-in motors, sensors, and microphones that power more than 250 animations and sounds. With three interactive play modes, the foundling can wave, giggle, react to his surroundings, and even toddle forward, bringing one of the franchise's most beloved characters to life in a whole new way.

Also on display was a Black Series Thermal Detonator roleplay replica, along with a Black Series Enoch Electronic Helmet inspired by the mysterious Imperial commander from Ahsoka.

Fans also got a look at the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Embo & Keibu two-pack, celebrating the bounty hunter and his loyal anooba companion, as well as a Retro Collection Luke Skywalker & X-Wing Fighter set featuring classic Kenner-inspired deco.





Marvel fans also had plenty to look forward to. Hasbro unveiled a Marvel Legends Vision & Scarlet Witch two-pack, celebrating the iconic duo with comic-inspired figures and accessories.

Also on display was a new Miles Morales roleplay mask, featuring expressive, mechanically operated eyes inspired by the character's animated appearances, allowing fans to recreate some of Spider-Man's signature expressions.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we take a closer look at each of Hasbro's latest reveals from San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

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