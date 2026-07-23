Marvel's Wolverine: Insomniac Games Shares New Trailer, Announces Composer, and More at San Diego Comic Con

The anticipated game releases this September, only on PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Wolverine, the highly anticipated new game from Insomniac, announces new details surrounding the game’s story, music, and more at SDCC.

What’s Happening:

Today, fans at San Diego Comic Con were welcomed into a celebration of the upcoming video game Marvel’s Wolverine.

The panel, Deep Cuts: Marvel’s Wolverine, featured a panel of creators from Insomniac Games, revealing new information about the upcoming game.

Any good story, no matter video game or movie, has a wide range of music backtracking the action.

For Marvel’s Wolverine, Insomniac tasked Emmy Award winner David Fleming to bring the video game to life.

to bring the video game to life. Fleming has composed for projects like Jim Henson Idea Man, The Last of Us, Widow’s Bay, and more.

And fans won’t need to wait until September 15th for the game’s release to hear the new score!

Tonight at 9PM PT/12AM ET, “Logan” will drop as a single from the game, giving fans a first listen.

Beyond the music, fans got a new look at the game with the debut of a new story trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine.

Wolverine is teaming up with Jean Grey as they stand together to protect mutantkind.

Fans will get to fight alongside Team X as they face off against villains like Bolivar Trask, Omega Red, Deathstrike, The Reavers, and The Hand.

Like Insomniac’s hit Spider-Man series, fans will be able to customize Wolverine with different cosmetics in the game.

Today, Insomniac revealed a new look for the character inspired by another video game Marvel TOKON Fighting Souls.

Starting on September 1, fans playing Marvel TOKON Fighting Souls will be able to unlock a skin inspired by Marvel's Wolverine as well.

You can enjoy a full video of today's panel below!

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we continue to update you on all things San Diego Comic Con!

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