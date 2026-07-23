"Star Wars: Zero Company" Will Bring Back Clone Wars Voice Actors

Clone Wars actors will reprise their roles in the new game

The highly anticipated Star Wars: Zero Company video game has released its full cast ahead of the game's release next month and it includes a few familiar faces, and voices.

What's Happening:

Star Wars: Zero Company is an upcoming turn-based strategy and tactics video game from developers Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor, published by Electronic Arts.

In the game, a former Republic officer named Hawks, who can be either male or female based on player choice, brings together a team that operates in the shadows during the The Clone Wars.

The full voice cast is: Hawks (Masculine): Jonathan Freeman (Goliath, Children’s Hospital) Hawks (Feminine): Erica Luttrell (Star Wars: Squadrons, Steven Universe) Kundri Fathom : Rekha Sharma (Star Trek: Discovery) Trick : Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch) Anakin Skywalker : Matt Lanter (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian) Runa Blask : Vic Michaelis (Dropout) Kabb Uppercut : JB Blanc (Arcane) Jae Mordant : Judy Alice Lee (Marvel Rivals) Cly Kullervo : Alex McKenna (Red Dead Redemption 2) Bennic Halloren : Leo Howard (Kickin’ It) Visser : Dylan Kenin (Mayor of Kingstown) Tel-Rea : Nicole Rainteau (Criminal Minds) Neesh Renark : Jim Pirri (Marvel's Spider-Man 2) M-3VO / Meevo : D.C. Douglas (Mass Effect 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) Typhon : Hunter Smith (Monster Hunter Wilds)

The most recognizable names here for Star Wars fans are Matt Lanter and Dee Bradley Baker, who will be reprising their roles from The Clone Wars animated series, with Lanter returning to voice Anakin Skywalker, and Baker voicing every Clone Trooper ever.

Zero Company promises a blend of turn-based strategy game play and cinematic storytelling.

More Zero Company news is likely incoming as members of the cast and developers will be on hand for a panel dedicated to the game on Saturday afternoon.

Star Wars: Zero Company is set for release on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 on August 27

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