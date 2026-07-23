First Look: Star Wars Novel "Legacy" Available at SDCC Ahead Of Official Release

You can pick up your copy early if you're at San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC is here, and Random House has brought out all the Disney books, including its newest chapter in the galaxy, far, far away.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place is at SDCC and got to preview the show floor.

Penguin Random House is selling a wide variety of Disney books including recent Disney character coloring books and Marvel novels

A big part of the focus, however, is on Star Wars, including a brand new novel, Star Wars: Legacy by Madeleine Roux, which won't actually be released until next week, but is in stock on the SDCC floor.

The story is set between Episodes VIII and IX and focuses on the relationship between Rey and Leia as the Skywalker sister takes over the training of Rey.

Legacy will release to the general public on July 28.

Other Star Wars books being highlighted include the recent Bad Batch story Sanctuary, Low Red Moon, a novel inspired by the Star Wars: Outlaws video game, and the young adult novel Eyes Like Stars which was only officially released earlier this week.

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