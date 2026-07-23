First Look: Star Wars Novel "Legacy" Available at SDCC Ahead Of Official Release
You can pick up your copy early if you're at San Diego Comic-Con
SDCC is here, and Random House has brought out all the Disney books, including its newest chapter in the galaxy, far, far away.
What's Happening:
- Laughing Place is at SDCC and got to preview the show floor.
- Penguin Random House is selling a wide variety of Disney books including recent Disney character coloring books and Marvel novels
- A big part of the focus, however, is on Star Wars, including a brand new novel, Star Wars: Legacy by Madeleine Roux, which won't actually be released until next week, but is in stock on the SDCC floor.
- The story is set between Episodes VIII and IX and focuses on the relationship between Rey and Leia as the Skywalker sister takes over the training of Rey.
- Legacy will release to the general public on July 28.
- Other Star Wars books being highlighted include the recent Bad Batch story Sanctuary, Low Red Moon, a novel inspired by the Star Wars: Outlaws video game, and the young adult novel Eyes Like Stars which was only officially released earlier this week.
More Star Wars Book News:
- Delilah S. Dawson, no stranger to Star Wars stories, will next be writing a YA novel on Disney's Maleficent.
- Star Wars: Thrawn by Timothy Zahn has been out since 2017 but is set to get a special deluxe hardcover edition this fall.
- Star Wars: Star Pilots is available for pre-order now and will ship in October.