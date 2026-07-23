First Look: Star Wars Novel "Legacy" Available at SDCC Ahead Of Official Release

You can pick up your copy early if you're at San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC is here, and Random House has brought out all the Disney books, including its newest chapter in the galaxy, far, far away.

What's Happening:

  • Laughing Place is at SDCC and got to preview the show floor.
  • Penguin Random House is selling a wide variety of Disney books including recent Disney character coloring books and Marvel novels
  • A big part of the focus, however, is on Star Wars, including a brand new novel, Star Wars: Legacy by Madeleine Roux, which won't actually be released until next week, but is in stock on the SDCC floor.
  • The story is set between Episodes VIII and IX and focuses on the relationship between Rey and Leia as the Skywalker sister takes over the training of Rey.
  • Legacy will release to the general public on July 28.
  • Other Star Wars books being highlighted include the recent Bad Batch story Sanctuary, Low Red Moon, a novel inspired by the Star Wars: Outlaws video game, and the young adult novel Eyes Like Stars which was only officially released earlier this week.

More Star Wars Book News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey