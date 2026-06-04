Author Timothy Zahn's 2017 Novel "Star Wars: Thrawn" Is Getting a Deluxe Hardcover Reissue This Year

With the fearsome villain character of Grand Admiral Thrawn set to make a highly anticipated return to live-action in the second season of Star Wars: Ahsoka early next year on Disney+, it only makes sense that Lucasfilm Publishing would want to revisit the character in the medium where he first appeared. Today Random House Worlds announced that it would be reissuing the acclaimed 2017 novel Star Wars: Thrawn by Timothy Zahn in a very nice deluxe edition this fall. Check out all the details below.

What's happening:

In April of 2017, Del Rey and Lucasfilm Publishing released Timothy Zahn's novel Star Wars: Thrawn, which serves as the first entry in a current-canon trilogy chronicling the character of Grand Admiral Thrawn's rise to power in the Galactic Empire.

Now Random House Worlds (like Del Rey, also a division of Penguin Random House) is reissuing Star Wars: Thrawn in a deluxe hardcover edition with lots of bells and whistles. This new version of the novel will be released on Tuesday, October 27 of this year.

of this year. The deluxe edition of Star Wars: Thrawn will include a designed slipcase with a cutout in the shape of Thrawn's Imperial Star Destroyer, a hardcover full-wrap book case illustration of Thrawn himself, designed sprayed edges, illustrated full-cover endpapers, and a satin ribbon bookmark. Today Lucasfilm released a video "trailer" for the reissue, which you can watch below.

Grand Admiral Thrawn (as played by actor Lars Mikkelsen) will return in Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2, coming to Disney+ in early 2026.

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