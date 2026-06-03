First Episode of "Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi" to be Featured at Anime Expo LA Next Month
The series is due out this summer on Disney+
Fans looking forward to a new limited series coming to Disney+, Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, can see the first episode at this year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.
What's Happening:
- Those attending Anime Expo in Los Angeles next month are being invited to join Production I.G and Lucasfilm for a special screening of the first episode of Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, a brand-new, animated limited series arriving this summer on Disney+.
- Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is an upcoming limited anime series on the platform, that has been developed by animation studio Production I.G. It expands on the acclaimed shorts from Star Wars: Visions and follows Kara, a Force-sensitive woman working to rebuild the Jedi Order and rescue her lightsaber-smith father.
- Those in attendance will hear directly from the creative team about the making of the series during a special panel featuring Supervising Director Kenji Kamiyama, Director Shunsuke Tada, Producer Hitoshi Ito, and Lucasfilm Executive Producers Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.
The episode will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles.
- The panel, "First Look | Star Wars Visions: Present - The Ninth Jedi," will take place during Day 1 of the event (Thursday, July 2), from 6:00 PM - 7:20 PM at the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom.
- You can register for the event and panel at their official site now.
More Disney at Anime Expo:
- Nearly a month after the series debuts, Disney XD's new show, Dragon Striker, will have a presence at this year's Anime Expo.
- Taking place on the first day, July 2, from 1:30 - 2:20 PM, fans can head to Room 403B for a look at the show with "Inside The World of Disney's Dragon Striker."
- An autograph signing session will take place from 4-5 PM at the JW Marriott Gold Ballroom that same day.
- Interestingly, the panel takes place almost a month after the premiere of the new series, allowing for a month's worth of fans to accrue and attend the celebration.
- The new series, blending European fantasy with Japanese animation influences, follows an underdog hero's journey brought to life through high-stakes battles, visually stunning action, and an expansive mythology.
- In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultra powerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.
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