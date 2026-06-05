Maleficent Stars In New YA Novel Due Out Later This Year from Author Delilah S. Dawson
More like 'Once Upon A Nightmare', am I right?
Disney Books is inviting readers to dive into a new YA adventure telling the story of one of Disney's darkest villains later this year.
What's Happening:
- Disney Books has promised a new YA tale that will tell the story behind one of Disney's darkest villains.
- The new Malevolent Souls by Delilah S. Dawson is due out in September and promises a story that shows the power of desire and the importance of sacrifice, starring Maleficent.
- According to a description for the book, "Her story begins once upon a nightmare. Maleficent believes she is destined for great things. In her hometown, only fairies who sprout wings at age sixteen can learn magic—and though her family looks down on her, she knows that once her wings appear, they will finally recognize her potential."
- "When the unthinkable happens and Maleficent is denied her destiny, she joins up with four other teens bent on defying their fates to venture beyond the town’s borders. A mysterious force pulls at Maleficent, leading the group to an abandoned castle perched on a mountain. This strange place seems straight out of a dream, providing everything they need to survive and creating new rooms at will."
- "But something sinister is afoot, too: all exits are blocked, and shadows haunt the halls. As fear and paranoia tear the group apart, Maleficent is more determined than ever to be the mistress of her own destiny. In exchange for the magic she has long desired, she’ll do anything. Anything."
- Malevolent Souls is due out in September, but is available for pre-order now at several vendors, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About The Author:
- Delilah S. Dawson is a New York Times bestselling author, known for writing across fantasy, science fiction, horror, young adult fiction, comics, and major franchise tie-ins.
- She has also written some books in the Star Wars universe, including:
- Star Wars: Phasma, which explores the origins of Captain Phasma
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire
- Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, focusing on an Inquisitor's fall from the Jedi Order
- Among readers, her Star Wars books - especially Phasma and Rise of the Red Blade - are frequently praised for her strong character work and for expanding what are typically more under-explored corners of the familiar universe.
- Outside of the Star Wars universe, she has also written Hit, Servants of the Storm, the Blud series, the creator-owned comics Ladycastle and Sparrowhawk, and the Shadow series (written as Lila Bowen).
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com