"Star Wars: Star Pilots" In-Universe History Book Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing, to Be Narrated by Wedge Antilles

Dr. Chris Kempshall presents his next volume on the history of the Star Wars galaxy.

Less than two years after his acclaimed in-universe history book Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire, the author Dr. Chris Kempshall has announced a follow-up focused on the starfighter pilots in A Galaxy Far, Far Away entitled Star Wars: Star Pilots. More details below.

What's happening:

In an exclusive interview on Star Wars Explained's YouTube channel, Dr. Chris Kempshall (Star Wars: Battles That Changed the Galaxy, Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire) has announced his next in-universe history book-- Star Wars: Star Pilots.

The book will be written from the perspective of Rebel Alliance pilot Wedge Antilles, after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but according to Dr. Kempshall the "voices" of a lot of other starfighter pilots (from both the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire) will also be represented in the book, including both pre-existing and new characters.

Star Wars: Star Pilots will be released on Tuesday, October 6 from DK Publishing. Pre-orders for the book should become available soon.

What they're saying:

Dr. Chris Kempshall: "Earlier this week, I finished the first full draft of what I was teasing at Star Wars Celebration Japan, and I am now allowed to talk about it for the first time. I'm very excited about it. It's very cool. I like it a lot. The title of the book is Star Wars: Star Pilots."

Historian Explains the Politics of the Empire and Announces His Next Star Wars Book!

