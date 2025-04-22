Three interviews recorded at the big convention on the other side of the world.

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 222: LIVE from Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 with Dr. Chris Kempshall, Asa Kalama, Michael Serna, Jing Houle, and Chris Reiff

Date: April 22nd, 2025 (recorded April 18th-21st)

Listen

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 222: LIVE from Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 with Dr. Chris Kempshall, Asa Kalama, Michael Serna, Jing Houle, and Chris Reiff Show Notes Your browser does not support the audio element. 1:38:52 Who's the Bossk? - Episode 222: LIVE from Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 with Dr. Chris Kempshall, Asa Kalama, Michael Serna, Jing Houle, and Chris Reiff 1:38:52 Who's the Bossk? - Episode 221: Celebration 2025 Preview with Kristine Smith, Martin Smith, Michael Serna, Matt Martin, and The High Republic Authors 2:13:24 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 219: Skywalker Rises Again with Will Sliney 0:48:37 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 220: 5th Anniversary Spectacular / High Fidelity with David Murto 1:07:07 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 218: Bossk’s Bounty with Tim 0:54:24 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 217: Fredrix Figures with Fredrick Faith 1:11:01 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 216: 2025 Star Wars Preview with Doobie Moseley 1:23:31 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 215: Neel Before Jod with Johnny C. 1:03:33 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 214: Near Mint with Jovee Peñaloza 0:41:46 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 213: The Trash Crabs Have Spoken with Justin J. Smith 1:14:12 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 212: The Call of Cthallops with Drew Grgich 1:09:59 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 211: All Hail King No-Head with Eric Goldman 0:59:41 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 210: The Dark Mirror with David Murto 0:56:17 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 209: Crimson Jack Will Get You High Tonight with Patrick Radecker 1:09:17 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 208: Skeleton Crew with Holly Frey 1:13:04 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 207: Outlaws with Kyle Katarn 1:18:25 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 206: Music by John Williams with Christian Brennan 1:34:39 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 205: Rebuild the Galaxy with Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Alex Reif 1:11:47 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 204: Scum & Villainy with J.C. Reifenberg 1:52:06 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 203: Star Wars at D23 2024 with Kyriana Kratter and Brooke Geiger McDonald 1:33:20 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 202: The Kind with Tiny Nubs with Dee Bradley Baker 0:28:21 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 201: Star Wars at SDCC 2024 with Tessa Gratton, Justina Ireland, and the Hasbro Team 0:55:20 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 200: 2001: A Space Odyssey with Sam Rodriguez and David Murto 1:16:20 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 199: Open-Ended Anxiety with Liz Shannon Miller 1:25:43 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 198: Rashomon Calamari with Jordie Poblete 1:06:40 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 197: Master Swap with B.J. Priester 1:11:31 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 196: Sol Survivor with Noah J. Nelson 1:30:18 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 195: Relaxing Forest Retreat with Patrick Cotnoir and Bekah Burbank 1:38:58 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 194: Coven of Chaos with Jessica Milne 0:59:21 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 193: The Acolyte with Nick Tierce 2:06:50 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 192: Tales of the Empire with Tricia Barr 0:54:15 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 191: Season of the Force with Mr. Daps 1:46:57 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 190: Battle Beyond the Stars / Space Raiders with David Murto 0:58:56 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 189: End of Batch with Jeremiah Good 1:16:31 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 188: Zillo Gets You Home with Cassie and Tommy 1:20:09 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 187: Marfalumps and Woozles with Scotty Jayro and Gerry Cable 1:07:02 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 186: Rampart of Your World with Tom Fitzgerald, Bill Gowsell, Matt Martin, and Michael Serna 1:18:54 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 185: My Sweet Pabu with Richard Woloski and Priya Muthu 1:23:43 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 184: You M-Count On Me with Candace Kaw and Fraggles 1:04:48 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 183: Fennec’s Bayou Adventure with Caitlin Beards 1:10:22 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 182: The Clone of Interest with Cole Geryak 0:57:20 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 181: Snow-Wyrms Are No Sandworms with Luke Manning 1:01:43 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 180: Little Shop of Horrors / Death at a Funeral with David Murto 1:07:43 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 178: Mayhem On Mount Tantiss with Sarah Woloski 1:21:06 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 177: 2024 Star Wars Preview with Rebekah Moseley 1:41:02 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 176: The Muppets and Star Wars with Matthew Margeson, Jeff DePaoli, and Bill Gowsell (Season 4 Finale) 1:52:28 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 175: The Eye of Darkness with George Mann 0:48:05 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 174: A Disturbance In the Force with Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak 0:44:30 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 173: Thrawn in the USA with Christian Brennan 1:22:21 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 172: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord with Lacey Gilleran 1:08:24 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 171: Dreams and Madness with Bekah Burbank 1:02:27 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 170: The 7th Voyage of Sinbad with David Murto 0:58:58 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 169: Far, Far Away with Caitlin Beards 1:12:50 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 168: Shadow Warrior with Tricia Barr 1:04:52 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 167: Fallen Jedi with Liz Shannon Miller 1:20:11 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 166: Time to Fly with Sarah Woloski 1:22:11 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 165: Ahsoka with Rebekah Moseley 1:32:51 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 164: Remembering Paul Reubens with Curt Sandvig 1:25:56 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 163: Star Wars at SDCC 2023 1:30:31 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 162: Jedi Survivor with Obi-Sean 1:23:27 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 161: The Dial of Destiny with James W. Burns 1:27:27 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 160: When Harry Met Sally… with David Murto 0:53:26 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 159: Collecting Indiana Jones with Alex Arnold 0:38:27 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 158: Young Jedi Adventures with Jamaal Avery Jr. and Alex Reif 1:30:39 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 157: Bounty Hunters with Ethan Sacks 0:49:09 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 156: Visions Vol. 2 with Alex Damon 1:11:16 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 155: Bon Voyage, Galactic Starcruiser with Martin, Kristine, and Drew 1:06:36 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 154: Star Wars Month at Disneyland with Nick Tierce 1:51:23 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 153: Rebels Rewatched with Jovee Peñaloza and Christian Brennan 1:37:35 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 152: The Complexities of Mandalorian Naming Conventions with Justin J. Smith 1:46:35 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 151: Eat Praetorian Love with Drew Grgich 1:00:16 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 150: LIVE from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 with Adam Christopher, The High Republic Authors, and the Hasbro Team 1:30:19 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 149: Star-Crossed Fish People with Holly Frey 1:03:08 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 148: Celebration 2023 Preview with Spencer Jawitz 1:52:22 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 147: You Say Eriadu, I Say Eadu with Richard Woloski 1:39:39 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 146: The Fantabulous Vindication of One Jar Jar Binks with Joseph Shirley and Mike Mack 1:52:36 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 145: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly with David Murto 1:12:47 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 144: Operation Spaceperclip with Rebekah Moseley 1:36:26 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 143: Grogu’s Day Out with Sam Maggs and John Bishop Jr. 2:03:17 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 142: The Necessity of Interplanetary Navigational Skills with Jeremiah Good 1:19:34 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 141: A Mine Is a Terrible Thing to Waste with Donovan McComish 0:58:11 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 140: Kind Hearts and Coronets with David Murto 0:59:58 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 139: Echoless with Arezou and Candace 1:01:58 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 138: Senator Ima Badguy with T. Aaron Harris 1:01:17 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 137: Lessons in Shyriiwook with Alberto and Oti 0:59:28 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 136: Wanda(Sykes)Vision with Benji Breitbart 1:27:46 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 135: Safa Toma Nights with Jay and Matt 1:22:10 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 134: Crosshair ‘n Cody: Rescue Rangers with Kristen Bates 1:29:07 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 133: The Even Worse Batch with Chris Glass 1:03:47 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 132: Willow Returns with Nathan Jesse (Season 3 Finale) 1:03:16 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 131: Save Ferrix with Mike Lyon 1:03:20 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 130: Brick with David Murto 0:56:34 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 129: Quid Pro Quadjumper with Jordie Poblete and Uncle Travelling Matt 1:12:59 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 128: Tony Gilroy’s Flying Serkis with Tricia Barr 0:52:36 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 127: Big Brother Isn’t Watching You with Cavan Scott, Nick Brokenshire, and Luke Manning 1:49:18 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 126: Imperial Prison Blues with Bill Gowsell 1:19:01 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 125: Bad Luck On Beach Planets with Cole Geryak 1:01:59 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 124: Dr. Swedish Chef vs. the Grimcutty with John William Ross and Benji Breitbart 1:59:39 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 123: Space Goats Have More Horns with Chris Higgins 1:00:59 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 122: The Mon Mothma Prophecies with Liz Shannon Miller 1:19:29 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 121: Andor with Rebekah Moseley 1:15:59 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 120: The Hidden Fortress with David Murto 0:54:41 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 119: Lucasfilm at D23 Expo 2022 with Kristine and Martin 1:20:35 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 118: Resilience Squadron with Greg Norman 1:01:13 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 117: The Rise of Skywalker with Nick Tierce 1:33:04 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 116: Solo with James Baney 1:57:25 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 115: The Last Jedi with Drew Grgich 1:10:26 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 114: The Princess and the Scoundrel with Beth Revis 0:35:00 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 113: Rogue One with Christian Brennan 1:20:54 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 112: The Force Awakens with Noah J. Nelson 1:09:01 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 111: Antiquities Audio Commentary 1:47:55 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 110: Jaws with David Murto 1:12:27 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 109: Scoring Kenobi and Loki with Natalie Holt 0:31:08 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 108: Just a Crazy Old Man with Alex Reif 1:55:36 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 107: The Tell-Tale Holoprojector with Holly Frey 1:14:59 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 106: No One Expects the Fortress Inquisitorius with Chris Rex 1:03:49 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 105: Simulated Nonagenarian with John Bishop, Jr. 1:28:57 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 104: Obi-Wan Kenobi with Rebekah Moseley 2:09:30 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 103: Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 1:20:27 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 102: Celebration 2022 Preview with Sarah and Richard Woloski 1:37:12 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 101: Galaxy’s Edge Third Anniversary with Mike Farnham 1:03:24 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 100: May 100 Episodes Be With You with Bethany Carboneau and David Murto 1:42:57 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 99: Wookieepedia with Supreme Emperor 0:46:10 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 98: Halcyon Days with Lou Mongello and Jeremiah Good 1:28:51 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 97: Star Wars and Education with Adam Rauscher 1:24:14 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 96: Galactic Starcruiser Preview with Scott Trowbridge, Matt Martin, and Joey Inigo 1:13:13 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 95: In the Name of Honor with Kyle Burbank and Halle Stanford 1:48:23 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 94: From the Desert Comes a Stranger with Jeremiah Good, Matt Fusfeld & Alex Cuthbertson 2:00:34 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 93: Return of the Mandalorian with Doobie Moseley and Fraggles 1:23:28 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 92: The Gathering Storm with Bekah Burbank 1:49:04 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 91: The Streets of Mos Espa with Mike Mack 1:41:15 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 90: The Tribes of Tatooine with David Murto 1:34:04 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 89: The Book of Boba Fett with Rebekah Moseley and Joseph Jay Franco 1:33:40 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 88: George Lucas: A Life with Brian Jay Jones (Season 2 Finale) 1:01:45 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 87: Strange Magic with Jeff DePaoli 1:11:43 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 86: Red Tails with Chris Rex 1:14:08 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 85: Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with Sarah Woloski 1:30:44 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 84: Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars with Aubree Ochoa 1:10:18 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 83: Revenge of the Sith with John Bishop and Alyssa Finley 1:37:28 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 82: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars with Drew Kaplan 1:03:39 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 81: Attack of the Clones with Richard Woloski 1:20:54 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 80: The Phantom Menace with David Murto 1:28:49 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 79: Shadows of the Empire with Andy Lemiere 1:16:21 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 78: Radioland Murders with Chris Stout 1:32:40 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 77: ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter with Tony Betti 1:41:27 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 76: Long Island and LucasArts with Tom Spina 1:28:20 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 75: The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles with Rebekah Moseley 1:21:29 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 74: Monkey Island with Ricky Brigante 1:17:37 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 73: Indiana Jones Video Games with James W. Burns 1:11:45 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 72: Last Crusade and Indy Rides with Jeremiah Good 1:35:15 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 71: The Land Before Time with Benji Breitbart 2:02:22 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 70: Tucker: The Man and His Dream with David Murto 0:47:02 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 69: Willow with Daniel José Older and Jordie Poblete 1:52:09 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 68: Powaqqatsi with Cavan Scott and Chris Mich 2:03:50 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 67: Maniac Mansion with Thomas Jinks 1:29:25 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 66: Star Tours with Doobie Moseley 1:13:22 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 65: Latino and LEGO Masters 0:45:10 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 64: Captain EO with Cole Geryak 0:56:12 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 63: Howard the Duck with Nathan Sawaya and Mike Mack 1:20:46 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 62: Labyrinth with Paul Cibis 1:39:13 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 61: The Battle for Endor with Kyle Burbank 1:04:09 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 60: Droids and Ewoks with David Murto 1:14:15 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 59: Mishima with Kristin Baver and Oliver Jia 1:20:49 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 58: Return to Oz with Alex Reif 1:16:15 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 57: Caravan of Courage with Bekah Burbank 0:59:22 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 56: Temple of Doom with Christian Brennan 1:50:37 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 55: Twice Upon a Time with Kevin Kiner and Monster 1:01:55 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 54: Return of the Jedi with Lee Scott 0:57:15 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 53: Body Heat with Liz Shannon Miller 1:58:10 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 52: Raiders of the Lost Ark with Bill Gowsell 1:18:13 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 51: The Empire Strikes Back with George Kostal 1:10:24 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 50: Kagemusha with David Murto 1:05:35 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 49: Star Wars Video Games with Alex Trumbo 1:44:13 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 48: More American Graffiti with Mark Marshall and Amy Richau 1:13:15 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 47: Star Wars with Tricia Barr 1:19:19 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 46: American Graffiti with Brian Barr 1:13:45 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 45: THX 1138 with Brian Rowe 1:12:30 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 44: Season Finale 1:51:19 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 43: High Republic Hullabaloo with Guests Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Claudia Gray, Cavan Scott, Daniel José Older, and Michael Siglain 1:30:36 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 42: Antepenultimate with Guest Jeremiah Good 1:49:33 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 41: It’s Grogu-ing On Me with Guest Rebekah Moseley 1:22:33 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 40: Disney-Era Deleted Scenes with Guest David Murto 2:21:31 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 39: Holiday Special with Guest Alex Trumbo 2:00:12 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 38: The Star Wars Book with Guest Dan Zehr 1:31:36 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 37: Lightsaber Legacy with Guest Daniel Wallace 1:55:12 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 36: The Simpsons and Star Wars with Guest Alex Reif 1:07:51 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 35: BB-8 Adventures with Guest Amanda Bakken 0:52:14 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 34: Squadron Goals with Guest JT Drake 1:02:40 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 33: Grampa Yoda vs. Baby Yoda with Guest Preeti Chhibber 0:44:32 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 32: Star Wars Explained with Guests Mollie and Alex Damon 0:57:32 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 31: Mando Mania with Guest Lacey Gilleran 1:02:15 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 30: Prequel Deleted Scenes with Guest David Murto 1:30:23 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 29: Chaos Rising with Guest Christian Brennan 1:08:00 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 28: ForceFest LIVE with Guest Dee Tails 1:00:33 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 27: ForceFest Preview with Guests Sarah and Richard Woloski 1:09:22 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 26: Dark Legends with Guest George Mann 0:48:21 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 25: Free Fall with Guest Alex Segura 0:38:32 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 24: Jango Uncanonized with Guest John Bishop, Jr. 1:01:18 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 23: Aphra Audiobook with Guest Sarah Kuhn 1:07:42 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 22: Back to Batuu with Guests Cole Horton and Jon Alan Hale 1:00:40 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 21: The Hero’s Journey with Guest Tricia Barr 1:08:54 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 19: Star Wars Journalism with Guest Kelly Knox 0:42:48 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 18: Shadow Fall with Guest Alexander Freed 0:54:50 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 17: Disney Trivia Live! with Guests Doobie and Gideon Moseley 1:17:01 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 16: Immersive Star Wars with Guest Ricky Brigante 0:00:00 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 15: Spaceballs Revisited with Guest Jeff DePaoli 1:16:27 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 14: The Clone Wars Ends with Guest James Arnold Taylor 1:03:49 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 13: Mother’s Day Far, Far Away with Guest Susan Milne 1:03:30 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 12: May the Fourth Be with Guest Amy Ratcliffe 1:02:01 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 11: Indiana Jones Adventures with Guest James W. Burns 1:12:38 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 10: Star Wars Fan Theories with Guest David Murto 1:15:45 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 9: Skywalking with Guests Sarah and Richard Woloski 0:00:00 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 8: Background Characters with Guest Cole Geryak 1:13:40 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 7: LEGO Star Wars with Guests Amy Corbett and Jens Kronvold Frederiksen 1:00:14 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 6: Mandalorian Decor with Guest Tom Spina 1:12:10 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 5: The Star Wars Comics Renaissance 1:00:22 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 4: Disney and Star Wars with Guest Rebekah Moseley 1:21:50 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 3: Project Luminous Preview with Guest David Yeh 1:04:12 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 2: The Clone Wars Returns with Guest Liz Shannon Miller 1:10:42 Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 1: The Past, Present and Future of Star Wars with Guest David Murto 1:08:53

Topics

Episode 222 of “Who’s the Bossk?" is a compilation of three interviews host Mike Celestino conducted at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan: the first was the actual “Who’s the Bossk?" panel live on the HoloNet News Stage with author Dr. Chris Kempshall (Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire), the second was with Walt Disney Imagineers Asa Kalama and Michael Serna all about Star Wars in the Disney Parks, and the third and final interview was with Jing Houle and Chris Reiff from Hasbro’s Star Wars team talking about the announcements for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection coming out of this year’s Star Wars Celebration.