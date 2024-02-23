New Star Wars Reference Book from DK Publishing Will Chronicle “The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire”

This morning Lucasfilm Publishing announced via the official Star Wars website that a new reference book from DK Publishing, entitled Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire, will be coming this summer from author Dr. Chris Kempshall (co-author of Star Wars: Battles That Changed the Galaxy).

What’s happening:

A new reference book entitled Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire will be released by DK Publishing on July 9th.

will be released by DK Publishing on July 9th. The author is Dr. Chris Kempshall, who previously co-authored one other Star Wars reference book.

The cover of the book was also revealed along with this morning’s announcement, and the image is viewable below.

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “StarWars.com is excited to reveal Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire, a new book from DK Publishing that promises to examine the intricacies of Imperial rule. Written by Dr. Chris Kempshall, a historian and co-author of Star Wars: Battles that Changed the Galaxy, it will explore the dark times from stories across mediums, including movies, games, series, books, and comics, with chapters covering every aspect of the Emperor’s regime.”

Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire will be released on Tuesday, July 9th, and is available for pre-order right now.