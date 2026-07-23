Photos: Lucasfilm Booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Features The Mandalorian, Grogu, and Lots of Anzellans

Be sure to follow along all weekend for much more Star Wars from SDCC26.

Preview night of San Diego Comic-Con 2026 can only mean one thing: it's tie to explore this year's Lucasfilm booth.

Before we get to the photos, you can also enjoy this video tour:

As you might expect, this latest edition is largely dedicated to the recently released The Mandalorian and Grogu. As guests walk around the booth, they'll find concept art and shots from the film.

At the center of it all, you'll find Mando and Grogu themselves.

One of the larger displays in the booth is an AT-RT Walker.

Another fun inclusion is this surprisingly cute Rotta the Hutt maquette.

But, the highlight (as far as I'm concerned) has to be the Anzellan Ship display. You can even watch the droidsmiths in action!

Beyond this mini museum, the Lucasfilm booth is also hosting several brands, each offering Star Wars licensed merchandise. Some of these brands include RSVLTS, RockLove, Spirit Jersey, Corkcicle, Stance, Enso, GeekiTikis, Her Universe, and more!

As a reminder, tonight is just a preview — which means we'll have plenty more from SDCC26 all weekend (including lots of Star Wars). So, be sure to follow us on X, IG, and right here on Laughing Place!

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