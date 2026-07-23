SDCC 2026: LEGO Brings Star Wars To Life In Brick Form

LEGO has a large presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, including a massive installation dedicated to Star Wars. Destination: Mos Eisley isn't a new set, it's a live size version of the wretched hive of scum and villainy.

What's Happening:

The Laughing Place team got to check out the LEGO booth at SDCC and spend some time in the Mos Eisley cantina.

A major focus of the booth is promoting LEGO's Smart Play Technology and the set included equally life size interactions using both the Cantina Band and a Stormtrooper riding a Dewback.

There is also a life-sized Greedo that SDCC attendees can sit with. Of course the Laughing Place team took full advantage.

Of course, there were also plenty of LEGO sets on display including the same Mos Eisley set that inspired the booth.

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