SDCC 2026: LEGO Brings Star Wars To Life In Brick Form

A wretched hive of bricks and villainy.
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LEGO has a large presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, including a massive installation dedicated to Star Wars. Destination: Mos Eisley isn't a new set, it's a live size version of the wretched hive of scum and villainy.

What's Happening:

  • The Laughing Place team got to check out the LEGO booth at SDCC and spend some time in the Mos Eisley cantina.

  • A major focus of the booth is promoting LEGO's Smart Play Technology and the set included equally life size interactions using both the Cantina Band and a Stormtrooper riding a Dewback.

  • There is also a life-sized Greedo that SDCC attendees can sit with. Of course the Laughing Place team took full advantage.

  • Of course, there were also plenty of LEGO sets on display including the same Mos Eisley set that inspired the booth.

More LEGO News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino