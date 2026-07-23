SDCC 2026: LEGO Brings Star Wars To Life In Brick Form
A wretched hive of bricks and villainy.
LEGO has a large presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, including a massive installation dedicated to Star Wars. Destination: Mos Eisley isn't a new set, it's a live size version of the wretched hive of scum and villainy.
What's Happening:
- The Laughing Place team got to check out the LEGO booth at SDCC and spend some time in the Mos Eisley cantina.
- A major focus of the booth is promoting LEGO's Smart Play Technology and the set included equally life size interactions using both the Cantina Band and a Stormtrooper riding a Dewback.
- There is also a life-sized Greedo that SDCC attendees can sit with. Of course the Laughing Place team took full advantage.
- Of course, there were also plenty of LEGO sets on display including the same Mos Eisley set that inspired the booth.
More LEGO News:
- The latest LEGO animated special will debut on Disney+ in September, dedicated to The Mandalorian
- LEGO recently revealed a new set dedicated to The X-Files a series on track to get a Hulu reboot.
- While the LEGO SDCC booth is dedicated to the original trilogy, several sets based on the franchise's newest entry The Mandalorian and Grogu are also available.