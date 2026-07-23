Photos: toddland Brings Hulu's Animayhem Apparel to San Diego Comic-Con 2026

From "Family Guy" to "Futurama" and beyond, there's something for all fans of Animayhem!

toddland has partnered with Hulu's Animayhem at San Diego Comic-Con for a selection of animated comedy products.

toddland, a brand that almost exclusively makes apparel and other items based off Fox animated shows like Family Guy, American Dad and Bob's Burgers, has a presence at SDDC 2026 in the form of a number of booths selling their merch. Let's see what we could find from each animated franchise.

Family Guy and The Simpsons

Bob's Burgers

King of the Hill

American Dad

Futurama

More Animayhem Fun at SDCC 2026:

One of this year's largest fan experiences will once again be the Hulu Animayhem takeover of San Diego's Gaslamp District. Expanding on previous years' activations, the free experience combines immersive environments with themed food, drinks, exclusive merchandise, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Guests will be able to board the iconic Planet Express from Futurama, which returns to Comic-Con, while King of the Hill fans can visit Bobby Hill's new Robata Chane venture. The activation will feature themed menu items such as Fry's 100 Days of Cold Brew alongside Robata Chane-inspired yakitori offerings. Throughout the experience, fans can uncover hidden Easter eggs, explore interactive environments, and recreate memorable moments inspired by both animated series.

Saturday is packed with fan-favorite animation panels in Ballroom 20, with dedicated panels for Bob's Burgers, Futurama, The Simpsons, American Dad, and Family Guy.

Be sure to follow our SDCC 2026 tag for continuing coverage throughout the weekend!