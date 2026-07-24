"Marvel Rivals" Creators Discuss Hellfire Gala, Summer Special, and More at SDCC 2026
The creative teams behind "Marvel Rivals" shared insights into the game’s art, storytelling, and upcoming content during the SDCC 2026 panel.
Creative leaders from NetEase Games and Marvel Games offered a behind-the-scenes look at the development of Marvel Rivals during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
What's Happening:
- The panel featured members of the Marvel Rivals development team, including:
- Dino Ma (Art Director)
- Weitai Luo (Principal Environment Artist)
- Zhen Li (Principal 3D Character Artist)
- Peilin Zhong (Lead Character Concept Artist)
- Yachen Bian (Marvel Rivals Marketing Lead)
- Jinghua Duan (Lead Narrative Designer)
- Donger Gan (Narrative Designer)
- Marvel Games representatives also joined the discussion, including:
- Danny Koo (Executive Producer)
- Dakota Maysonet (Creative Development Manager)
- Dan LaDuca (Senior Art Director)
- Attendees were treated to creative insights, behind-the-scenes details, and new announcements from the Marvel Rivals team.
- The panel explored the visual and narrative design process behind the game’s latest content, including the Hellfire Gala, Summer Special, and other upcoming additions.
- Attendees received an exclusive Marvel Rivals Summer Festival poster as part of the SDCC panel experience.
- You can even watch the full for yourself via the video below!
- Be sure to follow our SDCC 2026 tag for continuing coverage throughout the weekend!
More Marvel at SDCC 2026:
- The Avengers: Doomsday mystery keeps growing, as the Latverian Witch costume on display at SDCC 2026 has once again changed colors!
- Marvel Comics revealed what will happen following Avengers: Armageddon, and it involves a brand new team of X-Men taking over for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
- Hasbro showcased some of their upcoming Marvel and Star Wars collectibles at a special press breakfast.
- Of course, the moment everyone is looking forward to is Marvel Studios' iconic Hall H panel – which takes place Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. PT. Be sure to follow along with us for all the news and reveals out of that panel!
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