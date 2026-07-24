Marvel Comics Will Introduce Maximum X-Men Following Avengers: Armageddon Conclusion
A new X-Men team will come together after the Avengers fall apart.
This week at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics revealed what will happen following the massive Avengers: Armageddon storyline, and it involves a brand new team of X-Men taking over for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
What's Happening:
- Marvel Comics is currently running the limited series Avengers: Armageddon, and while it isn't over quite yet, we now know that the Avengers will be in a very different state when it's all said and done.
- During a panel this week at SDCC, writer Chip Zdarsky, who is the lead writer on Armageddon, revealed that this December a new ongoing series, Maximum X-Men, will see a new team of mutants attempt to fill the void left by the Avengers.
- Storm will lead the new team, which will include Wolverine, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Psylocke, Firestar and Justice.
- The book will open will open with the X-Men defending against a threat from the negative zone.
- The series will be written by Christopher Yost with art by Tony S. Daniel.
- The first issue will be available December 2, 2026.
What They're Saying:
- Writer Christopher Yost: "I’ve worked on my fair share of X-Books over the years, but Maximum X-Men is everything I love about comics rolled into one— it’s underdog heroes saving the world from the biggest Avengers-level threats imaginable, it’s mind-breaking action and drama and everything people expect from X-Men, all with a classic Claremont vibe. Rolling Maximum X-Men out as part of the new world post-Armageddon only lets us spotlight the need for a story like this… and to top it all off, I get to work with legendary artist Tony Daniel. As a life-long X-Men fan, it doesn’t get any better!”
- Artist Tony S. Daniel: "The X-Men have long been my favorite characters since discovering Giant Size X-Men #1 in the fourth grade. I’ve always dreamed of working on my favorite characters so it’s an incredible honor to launch Maximum X-Men with Chris. I’ve been a fan of Chris’s writing for a long time, but this is our first time joining forces. I’m already in love with the story in the first issue. Its vibe and energy reminds me so much of the kind of X-Men stories I loved as a child and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store.”
More Marvel Comics News:
- For more information on Avengers: Armageddon, be sure to check out the trailer for the limited series.
- Marvel Comics is going through changes almost a big as its characters. After almost 90 years in New York, the bulk of the publisher is set to move to Southern California.
- As part of the change, Marvel Comics now has a brand new Editor-in-Chief.