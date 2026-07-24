Marvel Comics Will Introduce Maximum X-Men Following Avengers: Armageddon Conclusion

’ve worked on my fair share of X-Books over the years, but Maximum X-Men is everything I love about comics rolled into one— it’s underdog heroes saving the world from the biggest Avengers-level threats imaginable, it’s mind-breaking action and drama and everything people expect from X-Men, all with a classic Claremont vibe. Rolling Maximum X-Men out as part of the new world post-

only lets us spotlight the need for a story like this… and to top it all off, I get to work with legendary artist Tony Daniel. As a life-long X-Men fan, it doesn’t get any better!”