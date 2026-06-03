"Avengers: Armageddon" Trailer and Preview Pages Released by Marvel Comics One Week Ahead of Debut

Last year's One World Under Doom crossover event and the current runs of Captain America and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon have all led to this: Marvel Comics' latest event series entitled Avengers: Armageddon, which kicks off next week with issue #1. As a teaser, Marvel has released a new trailer for the miniseries, plus half a dozen fully lettered preview pages from the debut issue. Check them all out below.

What's happening:

Marvel Entertainment has released a new official trailer for the upcoming five-issue event series Avengers: Armageddon from Marvel Comics, which launches with issue #1 next Wednesday, June 10.

Watch Avengers: Armageddon | Official Trailer | Marvel Comics:

Marvel Comics has also released the first six pages of Avengers: Armageddon #1, featuring popular characters such as Red Hulk / General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, The Winter Soldier / Bucky Barnes, Captain America / Sam Wilson, The Thing / Ben Grimm, Spider-Man / Peter Parker, and more.

Avengers: Armageddon is being written by Chip Zdarsky (Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon) and illustrated by Delio Diaz Cespedes (Captain America) with Frank Alpizar (Marvel Zero).

Each copy of Avengers: Armageddon #1 will come with an exclusive Magic: The Gathering promo card featuring art by Ryan Stegman (Iron Man).

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