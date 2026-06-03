"Avengers: Armageddon" Trailer and Preview Pages Released by Marvel Comics One Week Ahead of Debut
Assemble at comic shops next Wednesday!
Last year's One World Under Doom crossover event and the current runs of Captain America and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon have all led to this: Marvel Comics' latest event series entitled Avengers: Armageddon, which kicks off next week with issue #1. As a teaser, Marvel has released a new trailer for the miniseries, plus half a dozen fully lettered preview pages from the debut issue. Check them all out below.
What's happening:
- Marvel Entertainment has released a new official trailer for the upcoming five-issue event series Avengers: Armageddon from Marvel Comics, which launches with issue #1 next Wednesday, June 10.
Watch Avengers: Armageddon | Official Trailer | Marvel Comics:
- Marvel Comics has also released the first six pages of Avengers: Armageddon #1, featuring popular characters such as Red Hulk / General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, The Winter Soldier / Bucky Barnes, Captain America / Sam Wilson, The Thing / Ben Grimm, Spider-Man / Peter Parker, and more.
- Avengers: Armageddon is being written by Chip Zdarsky (Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon) and illustrated by Delio Diaz Cespedes (Captain America) with Frank Alpizar (Marvel Zero).
- Each copy of Avengers: Armageddon #1 will come with an exclusive Magic: The Gathering promo card featuring art by Ryan Stegman (Iron Man).
More Marvel Comics News:
- Marvel is celebrating Pixar Animation Studios' 40th anniversary with special variant covers.
- Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series is getting its own comic book adaptation.
- Marvel Comics has also announced the release date and other details for the highly anticipated The Amazing Spider-Man #1000.