Marvel Announces "Amazing Spider-Man #1000" Release Date and Details

Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and an all-star lineup of comic creators celebrate Spider-Man’s historic milestone issue this September.

Spider-Man is about to swing into uncharted territory as Marvel prepares to celebrate one of the most historic milestones in comic book history. This September, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 arrives, promising a game-changing story that will alter Peter Parker’s future forever while assembling an all-star roster of creators to honor the legacy of Marvel’s flagship hero.

What’s Happening:

For decades, Spider-Man has remained one of the most beloved and enduring superheroes in pop culture, and Marvel is treating this landmark issue like a true comic book event. With a massive main story, surprise anniversary tales, and the debut of a dangerous new villain, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.

The oversized issue will be led by current Amazing Spider-Man creative team Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz, whose run on the title has already delivered major moments for Peter Parker. According to Marvel, their story in issue #1000 will not only serve as the culmination of everything they’ve built so far, but also launch Spider-Man into a completely new era.

A highlight of the milestone issue is the debut of Ravage, a mysterious new villain Marvel describes as one of Spider-Man’s most terrifying enemies in decades.

The publisher teased that Ravage’s “history-shattering power” will force Peter Parker to question his own legacy, setting the stage for one of the wall-crawler’s most personal battles yet.

Joe Kelly shared his excitement about contributing to such an important chapter in Spider-Man history, calling the opportunity both emotional and deeply rewarding.

“Writing Amazing Spider-Man #1000 has stirred up a lot of emotions for me, but gratitude is chief among them,” Kelly said. “It's a true honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Spidey's legacy with a huge milestone like this. And special bonus - we get to introduce a new villain?! Amazing. Ravage is layered and complex and mysterious, and I can't wait to unleash him on the readers with this monumental issue!”

Beyond the main story, Marvel is packing the anniversary issue with additional stories from an impressive lineup of legendary creators and modern comic book superstars. Contributors include John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin, and Noah Hawley, who will make his Marvel Comics debut after earning acclaim for projects like Alien: Earth and Legion.

The comic’s main cover reunites iconic Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. with acclaimed illustrator Paolo Rivera for the first time, while a variant cover by Pepe Larraz offers fans an ominous first look at Ravage.

Marvel has promised additional talent announcements and story reveals in the coming weeks as anticipation continues to build toward the release.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 officially swings into comic shops on September 16, marking another historic chapter for the legendary superhero whose adventures continue to define Marvel storytelling across generations.

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