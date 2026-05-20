Marvel is Releasing Two Hardcover Editions Collecting all of the "Indiana Jones" Comics from the 1980s
The original three "Indiana Jones" movie adaptations join the 34-issue run of "The Further Adventuress of Indiana Jones" in the new collections.
Marvel has announced a new collection of their 1980s Indiana Jones comic books, released in two hardcover volumes.
What's Happening:
- Star Wars was not the only title Marvel Comics was licensing from Lucasfilm back in the 1980s, long before both companies were owned by Disney, and now Marvel will be releasing two deluxe hardcovers for what they're calling Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures.
- Both Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I and Book II will be released on September 30th.
- The collection includes all of the Marvel Comics Indiana Jones comic books published in the 1980s, including the adaptations of 1981'a Raiders of the Lost Ark and 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom that were first published in Marvel Super Special #18 and #30, the four-issue 1989 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade limited series, and the main event, which is the 34 issue-run of Marvel's original The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones comic, which ran from 1983-1986.
- Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I includes Raiders, Temple of Doom, and issues #1-#16 of Further Adventures, while Book II includes Last Crusade and issues #17-34 of Further Adventures.
- The collections are deluxe hardcovers featuring some impressive, nicely understated covers that feel appropriately Indiana Jones.
- The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones told stories about the famed archeologist in the time period between Raiders and Last Crusade. (don't forget, Temple of Doom was a prequel!)
- The impressive list of come book veterans whose work is included in the collections includes Walter Simonson, David Michelinie, John Byrne, Dennis O'Neil, Archie Goodwin, Larry Lieber, Christopher Priest, Hrbe Trimpe, Linda Grant, Ron Fortier, John Buscema, Butch Guice, Ron Frenz, Howard Chaykin, Kerry Gammill, Dan Reed, Ricardo Vllamonte, David Mazzucchelli, Luke McDonnell, Steve Ditko (!), Joe Brozowski, Bret Blevins and more.
- The last time the 1980s Marvel Indiana Jones comics were reprinted was back in 2009-2010, when Dark Horse Comics put them out as three Omnibus editions.
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