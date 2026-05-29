Marvel Comics Celebrates Pixar’s 40th Anniversary with Special Homage Variant Covers

Beloved Pixar characters take over iconic Marvel comic book covers in a new collectible series launching this summer.

Pixar is turning 40, and Marvel Comics is marking the milestone in a way that perfectly blends two beloved storytelling powerhouses. Beginning this summer, Marvel will release a series of special Pixar 40th Anniversary Variant Covers that reimagine some of the most iconic comic book covers in Marvel history using characters and worlds from Pixar’s legendary film library.

What’s Happening:

The collaboration celebrates four decades of Pixar’s groundbreaking animation, unforgettable characters, and emotional storytelling while paying tribute to Marvel’s rich comic book legacy. Fans can expect a unique collection of covers that combine classic Marvel imagery with familiar faces from films like Up, Inside Out, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Brave, A Bug’s Life, and the upcoming Toy Story 5.

Announced on May 29, Marvel revealed the first wave of covers, which will appear across select titles beginning in July and continuing through September. The collection follows previous Disney-inspired variant programs that proved popular with both comic collectors and Disney fans, including Toy Story and Stitch homage variants.

For Pixar fans, the covers serve as a visual celebration of the studio’s incredible journey since its founding in 1986. Over the past four decades, Pixar has redefined animation through innovative technology and storytelling, creating some of the most beloved films in cinematic history.

The first eight covers revealed feature an impressive lineup of artists and films: Amazing Spider-Man #34 recreates the legendary Amazing Fantasy #15 cover with characters from Up. Avengers: Armageddon #2 pays tribute to Avengers #9 using characters from Inside Out. Avengers: Armageddon #3 reimagines Hawkeye #1 with characters from Brave. Fantastic Four #13 honors Fantastic Four #159 with The Incredibles. Fantastic Four #15 recreates Fantastic Four #49 with A Bug’s Life. Fantastic Four #16 spotlights Toy Story 5 in an homage to Fantastic Four #39. Infernal Hulk #9 features Ratatouille characters inspired by The Incredible Hulk #1. Iron Man #7 brings WALL-E into the Marvel Universe through a tribute to Iron Man #76.

Several acclaimed comic artists are contributing to the series, including Ryan Stegman, Humberto Ramos, Phil Noto, Todd Nauck, David Baldeon, Paco Medina, and Nicoletta Baldari. Additional covers and artists are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The release schedule spans multiple months, giving collectors plenty of opportunities to add these unique crossover pieces to their collections. The first variants arrive July 1 with Fantastic Four #13 and Iron Man #7, followed by additional releases throughout July, August, and September.

The timing is especially fitting as Pixar continues its celebration year. The studio is preparing for the release of Toy Story 5 while reflecting on a remarkable legacy that includes everything from Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. to Coco, Inside Out, and beyond. These variant covers offer a creative way for Marvel and Pixar fans alike to celebrate that history.

Whether you're a longtime comic collector, a devoted Pixar fan, or both, the Pixar 40th Anniversary Variant Covers look poised to become some of the most sought-after Disney-inspired comic releases of the year.

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