"Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett" Is Getting Its Own Marvel Comics Adaptation

About four and a half years ago, the galaxy's most fearsome bounty hunter (turned Tatooine crime lord) got his own live-action Disney+ series in the form of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. And now that seven-episode series is getting a comic book adaptation from Marvel in the same vein as the ones we saw from The Mandalorian in recent years.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a seven-issue adaptation of Lucasfilm's live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, which started streaming back in December of 2021. The first issue will be released on Wednesday, September 9 .

. The miniseries will be written by Rodney Barnes (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) and illustrated by Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

The main cover for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett #1 will be provided by artist Alex Maleev, while variant covers are also coming from E.M. Gist, Jerry Ordway, and Pete Woods. A special foil variant cover has also been created by Rickie Yagawa. All five of these covers are viewable below.

What they're saying:

Rodney Barnes: “I’ve loved Boba Fett since early childhood! Adapting this series has been a complete joy, and I can’t wait for Star Wars fans to read it!”

On a personal note, I'd like to say that I'm very glad Lucasfilm Publishing and Marvel Comics have decided to adapt the lone season of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett in-between their comic book adaptations of The Mandalorian seasons 2 and 3, providing continuity for the journeys of Din Djarin and Grogu as depicted in both series. But this also makes me more frustrated that Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company have still not released The Book of Boba Fett on home media like they did with the 4K discs of The Mandalorian seasons 1-3. That gap in the story (not to mention the similar absence of Andor: A Star Wars Story season 2, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Star Wars: The Acolyte) on my physical media shelf will continue to bother me until that oversight has been rectified.