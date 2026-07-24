Original "Star Wars" Trilogy Novelizations Coming to Unabridged Audiobook in 2027

Fans will soon be able to experience the original trilogy in a new way.

Star Wars is turning 50 years old in 2027, and as we just learned at SDCC 2026, the anniversary will be marked with the re-release of audiobooks of the original trilogy.

What's Happening:

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film in 2027, the original trilogy novelizations are being re-released as new unabridged audiobooks.

Narrated by Marc Thompson, this marks the first time the Star Wars original trilogy novelizations will be available in unabridged audiobook format.

Artwork for each of the three audiobooks was released, featuring characters from each film from the original trilogy over the iconic heads of C-3PO, a Stormtrooper and Darth Vader, respectively.

Here's a closer look at the three audiobook covers, including A New Hope:

The Empire Strikes Back:

Return of the Jedi:

All three audiobooks will be released on February 2, 2027, wherever audiobooks are sold.

This announcement came just ahead of the Lucasfilm Publishing panel, where we learned about a ton of other Star Wars and Indiana Jones publications on their way.

Meanwhile, a newly restored version of the classic Star Wars theatrical release will play in theaters for a limited time next February.

Be sure to follow our SDCC 2026 tag for continuing coverage throughout the weekend!

More Star Wars at SDCC 2026:

A piece of lost Star Wars media is going to have a presence at the Lucas Museum, as voice actor Seth Green announces a Star Wars Detours exhibit at SDCC 2026.

Our Star Wars expert Mike Celestino broke down everything we learned about the Lucas Museum's dual movie theaters and film programs during the aforementioned Hall H panels.

Star Wars: Zero Company will bring back familiar faces (and voices) for fans of the Clone Wars animated series.

Explore this year's Lucasfilm booth at SDCC 2026, including an adorable Anzellan ship display and much more.