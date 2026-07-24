Unreleased "Star Wars Detours" Finds a Home at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
The comedy series was delayed back in 2013.
A piece of lost Star Wars media is going to have a presence at the Lucas Museum, as voice actor Seth Green announces a Star Wars Detours exhibit at SDCC 2026.
What’s Happening:
- While Star Wars has a long history of animated series, one very different take on the Star Wars universe never made it to air.
- Produced by Seth Green, the comedian and actor decided to work alongside George Lucas and Lucasfilm to bring a humorous take to the franchise with Star Wars Detours.
- With the help of a long list of famous comedy personalities, including Seth MacFarlane and “Weird Al” Yankovic, the series was previewed at mid 2012’s Star Wars Celebration.
- The parody series would have taken place between the prequel and original trilogies, but after Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm and the planned sequel trilogy, the series’ release was put on hold.
- With 39 completed episodes, fans have been curious about the series for nearly 15 years, but no planned release has ever made it to air.
- However, fans of Star Wars will soon be able to experience aspects of the series as Green announced that Star Wars Detours will be represented at the soon-to-open Lucas Museum.
- Shared during the Lucas Museum panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Green’s announcement was met with cheers as fans will finally get to see more from the parody project in a curated exhibit within the massive new museum.
- Fans will have tons to check out at Lucas Museum when it opens on September 22nd, and stay tuned to Laughing Place for more reveals from San Diego Comic-Con.
Read More San Diego Comic-Con:
- Photos/Videos: MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Reveals Game Intro Cinematic, DLC, and More
- Photos/Videos: Hasbro Showcases New Star Wars and Marvel Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Press Breakfast
- Marvel's Wolverine: Insomniac Games Shares New Trailer, Announces Composer, and More at San Diego Comic Con