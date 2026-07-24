SDCC 2026: All the New Star Wars Books (and Indiana Jones Comics) Announced During the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

The man with the hat is back on the comic book page, among lots of new Star Wars releases.

This morning during the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in Southern California, the company revealed a number of new, upcoming Star Wars books... plus, as a big surprise, a new comic book miniseries starring Indiana Jones. You can find full details below.

What's Happening:

This morning in Room 7AB in the San Diego Convention Center, the "Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away" panel took place, during which details about a number of new Star Wars books were revealed.

But perhaps the biggest announcement from the presentation wasn't Star Wars related at all. We learned that a new comic book miniseries entitled Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium will be coming this December from Marvel Comics.

will be coming this from Marvel Comics. The Disney-owned publishing company's current editor C.B. Cebulski announced that this five-issue limited series will be written by Jason Aaron (Star Wars 2015) and illustrated by Aaron Kuder (Planet She-Hulk).

The story of Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium takes place after the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and involves "the impossible return of Indy's archenemy" among other notorious villains, and an epic quest for a biblical weapon involving a source of power that has fallen into the hands of Indy's on-again-off-again love interest Marion Ravenwood.

Two different covers for issue #1 were previewed during the panel, and you can view both of them below.

The next most exciting announcement came in the form of Random House Worlds' new novel Star Wars: Twin Crossroads by author Beth Revis (Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel), which is due to be released on April 6, 2027 .

by author Beth Revis (Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel), which is due to be released on . This story will be set after the events of Return of the Jedi and will focus on Luke Skywalker's efforts to train his twin sister Leia Organa in the ways of the Jedi, while confronting the legacies of their birth parents.

The jungle moon of Ajan Kloss from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be among the featured locations, and the narrative will also see Luke and Leia volunteering for a New Republic mission to infiltrate the Imperial remnant stronghold in the former Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

Star Wars: A Celebration is a new coffee-table book coming from DK in May 2027 , just in time for the 50th anniversary of the beloved franchise.

is a new coffee-table book coming from DK in , just in time for the 50th anniversary of the beloved franchise. This book will feature "exclusive new interviews with the creators and talent who brought a galaxy far, far away to life" alongside photos and concept art that will unlock "50 years of Star Wars secrets, myths, and stories."

Delving far beyond just the movies, Star Wars: A Celebration will also explore the Star Wars books, comics, video games, conventions, themed lands, fan culture, cosplay, and more.

Lucasfilm Publishing and Abrams showed off pages from the interior of The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu by Phil Szostak (The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

by Phil Szostak (The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). This coffee-table book will be released on November 3 and is the latest in a long line of Art of Star Wars releases.

and is the latest in a long line of Art of Star Wars releases. Lucasfilm's Executive Design Director Doug Chiang wrote the foreword for the book.

We got our first look at pages (viewable below) from Star Wars Icons: Vader by author and journalist Anthony Breznican (Brutal Youth), due out on October 20 from Insight Editions.

by author and journalist Anthony Breznican (Brutal Youth), due out on from Insight Editions. Actor Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, has written the foreword for this book.

This detailed history of the Sith Lord Darth Vader is described as "comprehensive and revelatory," taking an in-depth look at the character’s role in the Star Wars galaxy, "through film, television, novels, comics, video games, and more."

Star Wars: Smugglers & Scoundrels will be an all-new graphic novel for middle-grade readers, coming on October 6 from Mad Cave Studios.

will be an all-new graphic novel for middle-grade readers, coming on from Mad Cave Studios. It will be written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic - Fear of the Jedi).

The story involves Han Solo and Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Aurra Sing, Greedo, and of course Jaxxon the Lepi... all in pursuit of Jabba the Hutt's lost family heirloom.

Star Wars: Tales from the Outer Rim is another new middle-grade graphic novel from Mad Cave Studios, though this one is arriving on March 9, 2027 .

is another new middle-grade graphic novel from Mad Cave Studios, though this one is arriving on . Grek Pak (Star Wars: Darth Vader) is the writer of Tales from the Outer Rim.

This story involves a young Luke Skywalker growing up on the desert planet of Tatooine alongside his best friend Biggs Darklighter and braving the treacherous Beggar's Canyon.

Star Wars: Knits for Younglings will be released on January 5, 2027 by Insight Editions.

will be released on by Insight Editions. This book will teach you how to stitch "Star Wars–inspired hats, sweaters, and toys for the baby or toddler in your life."

It was written by Tanis Gray (Gilmore Girls: The Official Knitting Book).

Star Wars: A New Hope - Triple Take is a new graphic novel from Mad Cave Studios, also coming in May 2027 .

is a new graphic novel from Mad Cave Studios, also coming in . This will be a new approach to retelling the story of George Lucas's original Star Wars movie, AKA Episode IV - A New Hope, through the three different perspectives and personalities of its main characters: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo.

It will be written by siblings Chas! Pangburn and Kim Shearer (Double Booking), and the cover was revealed during the panel, which you can view below.

Marvel Comics gave us cover and interior page artwork reveals (viewable below) for the Star Wars: Rogue One - Chirrut & Baze and Star Wars: Rogue One - Darth Vader one-shots, which are due out on October 14 and October 28 , respectively.

and one-shots, which are due out on and , respectively. These two releases will conclude the series that has already seen one-shots focused on Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso, and Saw Gerrera, in honor of the 10th anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Chirrut & Baze one-shot will be written by Stephanie Phillips (Daredevil) with art by Kieran McKeown (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra - Chaos Agent), while the Darth Vader one-shot will be written by Chris Condon (Ultimate Impact: Reborn) with art by Luke Ross (Wolverine).

We also got cover images and preview pages for Marvel Comics' upcoming seven-issue Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett adaptation.

adaptation. This limited series begins on September 9 and is written by Rodney Barnes (Star Wars: Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon) with art by Will Sliney (Star Wars: Beyond Victory).

and is written by Rodney Barnes (Star Wars: Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon) with art by Will Sliney (Star Wars: Beyond Victory). It is adapted from the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action miniseries that was released on Disney+ from late 2021 into early 2022.

The upcoming Marvel Comics miniseries Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren also got some new cover images and preview pages.

also got some new cover images and preview pages. This series is written by Charles Soule (Star Wars: Poe Dameron) with art by Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and issue #1 will hit comic shops on August 12 .

. It is a follow-up to Soule's two previous miniseries Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren and Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, completing the trilogy and filling in some of the final missing pieces of Ben Solo's narrative arc. Supporting characters will include General Hux and Allegiant General Pryde.

Dark Horse Comics will be releasing Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - Pathfinders #4 on August 19 , and we got some preview pages from the interior of that comic during the panel.

#4 on , and we got some preview pages from the interior of that comic during the panel. This series is written by George Mann (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Tides of Terror) and illustrated by Partha Pratim (Marvel's Generation X-23).

It follows Jedi Master Temesh and Padawan Anula, along with their Pathfinder team, on a secret mission to the Outer Rim.

Dark Horse's four-issue Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - The Bad Batch: Rogue Agents miniseries will be collected into a trade paperback release on November 3 .

miniseries will be collected into a trade paperback release on . This limited series was written by Michael Moreci (Star Wars Adventures) with art by Reese Hannigan (Marvel's Bishop).

The Clone Force 99 characters carry over from Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series, and this miniseries serves as a sequel to Dark Horse's Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Ghost Agents. Check out the cover and preview pages below.

Star Wars: Galactic Tales of Terror is a hardcover graphic novel coming on September 22 from Dark Horse.

is a hardcover graphic novel coming on from Dark Horse. This release collects the comic books Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit, Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star, and Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands, all of which were written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku).

Ten pages (which include two full-page spreads) from the book were revealed during the SDCC panel, and you can view them all below below.

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