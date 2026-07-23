RSVLTS x SDCC 2026 Drops and Daily Exclusives are as Awesome as You Can Imagine

We're particularly drawn to the "Hang In There" Ewok Kunu and the X-Men-inspired quarter zip.

Can you believe that we're beyond the halfway point for July? Summer is in full swing, and it also means that convention season is about to ramp up. San Diego Comic-Con unofficially kicks off today, and our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosvelts) are thrilled for their biggest year ever at SDCC. Stunning exclusives will drop daily and fan can shop their favorite apparel styles at three RSVLTS Booths on the showfloor.

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At long last, it’s Comic-Con week as pop culture fans, gamers, comic lovers, nerds, fashionistas, and cosplayers take over San Diego for SDCC 2026. Sure, there will be plenty of news, exciting reveals, and can’t-miss encounters, and there will also be merchandise. Lifestyle brand RSVLTS will be on site once again, dropping stylish, fan-forward apparel at three booths each day of the Con. Whether you’re into all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, or are drawn to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, pop culture references, or just want to golf, there’s something here for you!

The Booths

SDCC attendees will have the opportunity to check out the incredible apparel and accessory lineup across each of the RSVLTS booths. The team has revealed that the mega-mothership RSVLTS Booth (#3824) will be hosted “in a spectacular new location in the main hall!” Beyond that, the galaxy will be at your fingertips in the Star Wars Booth (#2913-S) located within the Lucasfilm Pavilion, and finally, the favorite Breakfast Balls Booth (#1835) will have the latest in golf attire and accessories to up your game.

Exclusives

Just like previous years, each booth will have its own specific set of exclusive items dropping each day of the convention, and you’ll have to come back daily to purchase the latest drop. Highlights at each booth include:

RSVLTS Booth - "It's Jeff" Marvel's Jeff the Land Shark

Star Wars Booth - "Saber Stripes" and "Land of Grievous"

Breakfast Balls Booth - "Ask Again Later" 8-Ball polo shirt

Apparel

Available at each booth will be a wide array of designs and formats, across various product sizes— from XS to 4XL— so that all guests can rep their favorite fandom and franchise.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS favorite! These designs are featured on RSVLTS signature 4-way stretch material and are available in classic (unisex) styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70

RSVLTS Vintage Crewneck

Classic and comfortable, you’ll love wearing these T-Shirts. Adult shirts sell for $37.

Hybrid Shorts

Perfect for pairing with the Kunuflex, button down, RSVLTS’ hybrid shorts are designed to keep up with your preferred activities, on land or in the water! Hybrid shorts sell for $65.

Performance Hoodies and Joggers

Super stretchy and so freakin’ comfortable! The performance hoodies are one of our favorite items ever! Match the hoodie with some awesome joggers, and you can take on the world! Performance hoodies sell for $79 and performance joggers are $78.

Reversible Bomber Jacket

Two styles for the price of one! Perfectly weighted to keep you warm as the seasons change, these jackets bring versatility, style, and functionality to your wardrobe, all while highlighting your favorite franchise. Reversible bomber jacket sells for $87.

Classic Hoodie

Hood, kangaroo pocket, ribbed cuffs, drawstrings, it’s a classic for a reason. If you love hoodies, you’re going to want to add these to your collection. Classic hoodies sell for $79.

Quarter Zip

Great for those days when you need something light(er) and stylish. As the name says, this features a front zipper that comes down one quarter of the way down from your neck. Quarter zips sell for $75.

All Day Polo

Yes, it’s a polo, but it’s a RSVLTS polo! Comfortable with a slight stretch, the all day polo is designed for the green, meaning the golf course or your favorite putt putt location. All day polos sell for $70.

RSVLTS Hats

Three classic hats to add the perfect finishing touch to your look! 5 panel hats sell for $30.

RSVLTS Golf Gear

Stand out on the course and elevate your game with fun accessories inspired by beloved fandoms. Headcovers sell for $60; ball markers are $15 and jumbo putter grips are $35.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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