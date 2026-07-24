Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates Summer of Spider-Man with New Trailer, Events, and SDCC Experiences
Jump into the Battlerealm today!
Spider-Man is swinging into San Diego Comic-Con, as Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates the iconic web-slinger with new game updates, a themed trailer, and interactive fan experiences.
What’s Happening:
- Kabam has released a new "Friendly Neighborhood Battlerealm" trailer celebrating the Summer of Spider-Man in Marvel Contest of Champions.
- The trailer highlights fan-favorite Spider-Verse heroes from across the multiverse as they team up to help allies and battle villains.
- Players can experience the new Web of Corruption saga, along with the limited-time Symbiote Squad Builder event running through August 5.
- Additional updates include the Alliance Quest Raids refresh, new playable Champions Black Tarantula and Hobgoblin, and several Spider-Man-themed in-game events and giveaways.
- Marvel Contest of Champions now features more than 350 playable Champions.
- Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con can visit the Marvel x Moonrock Gaming Lounge through July 26 to play the new Towers mode, compete in daily tournaments, and receive exclusive giveaways.
- The best part is no SDCC badge is required.
- There are few better ways to get ready for Spider-Man: Brand New Day than jumping into Summer of Spider-Man, so swing into the fun on Marvel Contest of Champions!
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