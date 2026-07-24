Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates Summer of Spider-Man with New Trailer, Events, and SDCC Experiences

Spider-Man is swinging into San Diego Comic-Con, as Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates the iconic web-slinger with new game updates, a themed trailer, and interactive fan experiences.

What’s Happening:

Kabam has released a new "Friendly Neighborhood Battlerealm" trailer celebrating the Summer of Spider-Man in Marvel Contest of Champions.

The trailer highlights fan-favorite Spider-Verse heroes from across the multiverse as they team up to help allies and battle villains.

Players can experience the new Web of Corruption saga, along with the limited-time Symbiote Squad Builder event running through August 5.

Additional updates include the Alliance Quest Raids refresh, new playable Champions Black Tarantula and Hobgoblin, and several Spider-Man-themed in-game events and giveaways.

Marvel Contest of Champions now features more than 350 playable Champions.

Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con can visit the Marvel x Moonrock Gaming Lounge through July 26 to play the new Towers mode, compete in daily tournaments, and receive exclusive giveaways.

The best part is no SDCC badge is required.

There are few better ways to get ready for Spider-Man: Brand New Day than jumping into Summer of Spider-Man, so swing into the fun on Marvel Contest of Champions!

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