The Franklin Institute Ready to Celebrate A Half-Century of Star Wars with New Exhibition
The experience will also go on a five-year North American tour
A new experience is arriving just in time for the 50th anniversary of a Galaxy Far, Far Away, inviting fans to The Franklin Institute for Star Wars: The Experience.
What's Happening:
- The world premiere exhibition, Star Wars: The Experience, a journey through the legacy of Star Wars, is set to open at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia as part of the Star Wars 50th anniversary celebration.
- Created by The Franklin Institute, in collaboration with MDSX, Lucasfilm and Disney Consumer Products, Star Wars: The Experience – A Journey Through the Galaxy, is set to be the largest and most comprehensive behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrating the Star Wars galaxy, and the official exhibition during the landmark anniversary year.
- The all-new exhibition spans 18,000 square feet of visually rich, interconnected galleries, featuring large immersive moments, screen-used artifacts, and an RFID-powered experience for an interactive, personalized, and cinematic journey into the creative force behind Star Wars.
- It presents an extraordinary collection of more than 70 artifacts, many of them screen-used and on view for the first time from Lucasfilm, including legendary screen-used pieces such as Darth Maul’s lightsaber and Darth Vader’s costume.
- A selection of creatures, droids, and other alien species, including Grogu, R2-D2, and C-3PO, will be visible up close, along with a speeder bike, and original props from Andor.
- From sound design and costume creation to fan art and gaming, the exhibition celebrates the intersection of art, innovation, and fandom, showcasing how Star Wars has always been, and will always be built by dreamers. It charts the evolution from analog ingenuity to digital reinvention and highlights the voices of early makers and the current global fandom, uncovering the creativity, craftsmanship, and community that make it a timeless treasure.
- More details and a first look at the new exhibition will be announced during a special panel at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.
- Set to take place on Friday, July 24 from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM in Room 7AB, The Making of Star Wars: The Experience panel is exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con attendees, where the creative minds behind Star Wars: The Experience will share more about the making of the exhibition, revealing insider insights and the first gallery renderings.
- Moderated by Ashley Eckstein, panel experts include Matt Martin, Sr. Creative Executive of Franchise Content and Strategy at Lucasfilm; Portia Fontes, Manager of Physical Assets at Lucasfilm; Abby Bysshe, Chief Experience and Strategy Officer at The Franklin Institute; Dan Picard, Creative Officer and Owner of MDSX; and Dave Edmonds, Art Director at MDSX.
- Tickets will go on sale in November for Star Wars: The Experience, which will run from February 13 to September 6, 2027.
- Following the Philadelphia premiere, the exhibition will launch a five year North American tour.
What They're Saying:
- Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute: “Star Wars created a cultural landscape that spans decades and delivers massive, undeniable global appeal. Its influence extends far beyond cinema - shaping entertainment, culture, technology, and business, while redefining how stories are created, experienced, and shared across generations. The Franklin Institute is excited to put Philadelphia once again at the center of a major cultural moment with another blockbuster world premiere exhibition in 2027.”
- Abby Bysshe, Chief Experience and Strategy Officer at The Franklin Institute: “Star Wars: The Experience represents more than four years of collaboration, creativity, and shared vision with Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products, and MDSX. Bringing an experience of this scale to life takes an extraordinary amount of dedication and expertise, and together this team has created something we believe will captivate audiences and celebrate the extraordinary and lasting impact of Star Wars.”
- Dan Picard, owner, and creative director at MDSX: “This exhibition is an authentic celebration of the ingenuity and pioneering spirit of Star Wars and its cultural impact across decades. It places fans inside unique aspects of the Star Wars saga—blending unforgettable moments, behind-the-scenes creativity, and the fandom that continues to shape the galaxy today. That is what makes this exhibition such an exceptional experience, and one we are proud to be part of.”
Set to Launch (Bay):
- Disney Parks fans may hear about this new exhibition and immediately think of the former Star Wars: Launch Bay at both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
- These walk-through attractions were created as a bridge between the original Star Wars films, the new Star Wars films, and the pending arrival of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both destinations.
- The immersive exhibits were themed to the films, surrounding guests with authentic props, costumes, and more. A number of the props on display were were screen-used. Those that weren't were recreations made from the originals.
- As the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge themed lands opened up at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, both iterations of Star Wars Launch Bay stayed rather stagnant. At Disneyland, the experience closed along with the park for the COVID Shutdown back in March of 2020, though it never reopened in full when the park welcomed guests once again in 2021.
- In Florida, the attraction closed in September of 2025, turning more into an elaborate character meet and greet by the time it shuttered as opposed to the immersive museum-quality experience it once was.
- With some of the authentic props that were on display in these locations, we wouldn't be surprised if they became part of the new Star Wars: The Experience.
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