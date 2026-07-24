SDCC 2026: Star Wars Comic Reveals from Mad Cave Studios Include "X-Wing Academy," "Phineas and Ferb" Crossover, and More
Star Wars fans are eating well this San Diego Comic-Con!
This afternoon, during the joint Mad Cave Studios and Lucasfilm Publishing panel at SDCC 2026, we learned details of some fun new Star Wars-inspired comics heading to comic book shelves in the near future.
What's Happening:
- Mad Cave Studios and Lucasfilm Publishing put a spotlight their Star Wars publishing partnership during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, including panelists Charles Beacham (Mad Cave Studios), Josh Pruett, Scott Peterson, Delilah S. Dawson, and Soo Lee.
- First among the reveals at this panel is Star Wars: X-Wing Academy, a new kid-focused comic series coming next year. Written by Scott Peterson and Joshua Pruett from Phineas and Ferb, with illustrations by Craig Rousseau.
- Said academy that will be featured in the series was compared to “the Hogwarts of Star Wars.”
- Some character concept art was showcased, including for the young Pooba, who hails from the same species as Nubs from Young Jedi Adventures.
- The first book of X-Wing Academy will have a beastly villain who we believe is called Koff.
- Speaking of Phineas and Ferb, a full-length Star Wars crossover graphic novel has been announced for 2027.
- A new take on the original Star Wars film, titled Star Wars: A New Hope - Triple Take, will be written by Kim Shearer and Chas Pangburn. It’s told from the three varying perspectives of Luke, Leia, and Han Solo.
- Finally, a new comic called The Mandalorian and Grogu: Nightmare on Nevarro, written by Delilah S. Dawson, was announced.
- A variant cover for the comic was also showcased.
- Be sure to follow our SDCC 2026 tag for continuing coverage throughout the weekend!
More Star Wars at SDCC 2026:
- The original Star Wars trilogy novelizations are getting their first-ever unabridged audiobook release, set for release early next year.
- A piece of lost Star Wars media is going to have a presence at the Lucas Museum, as voice actor Seth Green announces a Star Wars Detours exhibit at SDCC 2026.
- Our Star Wars expert Mike Celestino broke down everything we learned about the Lucas Museum's dual movie theaters and film programs during the aforementioned Hall H panels.
- Explore this year's Lucasfilm booth at SDCC 2026, including an adorable Anzellan ship display and much more.
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