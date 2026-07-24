Second Season of "Adventure Time: Side Quests" Announced for This Fall on Disney+ and Hulu

More adventures are on the way for Finn and Jake!

Just a month after the debut of Adventure Time: Side Quests, we've learned that the spinoff series will be returning for a second season.

What's Happening:

Just announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Adventure Time: Side Quests is coming back for a second season of 20 episodes.

The first season of this spinoff series only debuted last month, but fans can already expect more as soon as this fall.

The new show follows Finn and Jake as they head out on fresh adventures throughout the Land of Ooo, encountering cloud people, battling evil, and embracing plenty of chaotic fun along the way.

Inspired by the tone of the original series’ early seasons, Adventure Time: Side Quests features lighter, standalone stories aimed at both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Sasha Knight voices Finn the Human, while John DiMaggio returns as Jake the Dog.

Returning fan-favorite characters include: Ice King, voiced by Tom Kenny Princess Bubblegum, voiced by Hynden Walch Marceline, voiced by Olivia Olson BMO, voiced by Niki Yang

Check out Adventure Time: Side Quests for yourself, streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

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