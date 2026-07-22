Kenan Thompson and Vanessa Bayer Among Voice Cast for New "Family Guy" Spinoff "Stewie"

Set to premiere next year, "Stewie" has set its initial voice cast.

The sometimes evil, sometimes lovable Stewie from Family Guy is getting his own spinoff – and some of the voice cast for the upcoming show have been announced.

What's Happening:

Back in March, we learned that Fox had given a two-season order to a new Family Guy spin-off, Stewie, which will follow the toddler in preschool — as well as his exploration through time and space.

Now, thanks to Variety, we've learned details about the show's voice cast, which will include Kenan Thompson, Vanessa Bayer, Melissa O’Neil, Aaron Lee, and Jessica Lowe.

They'll star alongside Family Guy mainstay Mike Henry, and of course, Seth MacFarlane as Stewie.

Thompson voices Royal, described as “one of Stewie’s new friends who’s got a ‘Hell no’ attitude about the hazards of Stewie’s adventures.”

Bayer will play Morgan, Stewie’s teacher, “who should probably spend more time watching the kids, and less time partying.”

Henry voices BJ, said to be “Stewie’s gossipy new classmate, and son of Family Guy’s Bruce.”

Lowe voices Caroline, “a wannabe influencer, and Stewie’s formidable classroom nemesis.”

O’Neil voices Wanda, “Stewie’s intellectual soulmate and object of affection.”

Lee voices Skunk, “the hundred year-old class turtle who’s got a half-cocked theory about literally everything.”

MacFarlane will also voice Bean, said to be “Stewie’s man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times.”

We also now have an updated synopsis for Stewie: “After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that’s not exactly top-of-the-line. It’s attended by a handful of kids he doesn’t know, an elderly class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about everything, and a teacher who probably shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near kids. Stewie’s miserable, the other kids are miserable, even the turtle is miserable…until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and unforgettable adventure.”

Created by MacFarlane and Kirker Butler, the new series is expected to debut during Fox's 2027-2028 season.

When it does make it to air, episodes will stream on Hulu the following day.

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