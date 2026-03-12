What the Deuce? Fox Orders Two Seasons of "Stewie" Spin-Off
The show joins long-running mothership "Family Guy" on the network.
Talk about Animation Domination. Fox has just ordered a new Family Guy spin-off series for two seasons.
What's Happening:
- As reported by Deadline, Fox has given a two-season order to a new Family Guy spin-off, Stewie.
- Created by Seth MacFarlane and produced by 20th Television Animation (which is owned by Disney), Stewie will, of course, feature the Griffins' youngest son.
- Specifically, the series will follow the toddler in preschool — as well as his exploration through time and space.
- MacFarlane will also reprise his role as Stewie for the series.
- According to Deadline, while details are not finalized, Stewie will have its own world and won't impact the character on Family Guy.
- The new series is expected to debut during the 2027-2028 season.
- When it does make it to air, episodes will stream on Hulu the following day.
- Stewie is the second spin-off of the long-running (and twice canceled) Family Guy.
- The Cleveland Show previously ran on Fox for four seasons from 2009 to 2012.
What They're Saying:
- Seth MacFarlane: “I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show."
- Kirker Butler: I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name."
Fox vs. Disney
- In case you're confused, when Disney purchased assets from 21st Century Fox, it included such programs as Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy.
- Those shows have continued to be produced by what is now 20th Century Television under The Walt Disney Company while still airing on Fox (owned by the Fox Entertainment Group).
- These days, in addition to the Disney-produced shows, Fox produces other animated comedies, including some created by Bento Box Entertainment, which Fox acquired in 2019.