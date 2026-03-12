What the Deuce? Fox Orders Two Seasons of "Stewie" Spin-Off

The show joins long-running mothership "Family Guy" on the network.

Talk about Animation Domination. Fox has just ordered a new Family Guy spin-off series for two seasons.

What's Happening:

As reported by Deadline, Fox has given a two-season order to a new Family Guy spin-off, Stewie.

Created by Seth MacFarlane and produced by 20th Television Animation (which is owned by Disney), Stewie will, of course, feature the Griffins' youngest son.

Specifically, the series will follow the toddler in preschool — as well as his exploration through time and space.

MacFarlane will also reprise his role as Stewie for the series.

According to Deadline, while details are not finalized, Stewie will have its own world and won't impact the character on Family Guy.

The new series is expected to debut during the 2027-2028 season.

When it does make it to air, episodes will stream on Hulu the following day.

Stewie is the second spin-off of the long-running (and twice canceled) Family Guy.

The Cleveland Show previously ran on Fox for four seasons from 2009 to 2012.

What They're Saying:

Seth MacFarlane: “I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show."

Kirker Butler: I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name."

Fox vs. Disney

In case you're confused, when Disney purchased assets from 21st Century Fox, it included such programs as Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy.

Those shows have continued to be produced by what is now 20th Century Television under The Walt Disney Company while still airing on Fox (owned by the Fox Entertainment Group).

These days, in addition to the Disney-produced shows, Fox produces other animated comedies, including some created by Bento Box Entertainment, which Fox acquired in 2019.



