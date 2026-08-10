D23 Experiences Showcase Will Air Live On Disney+
If you're not going to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, there's a major event you can still watch.
Attending D23: the Ultimate Disney Fan Event is a big deal for many because the event has experiences that people simply can't have anywhere else. If, however, you were unable to score yourself a ticket, there's good news as the Disney Experiences Showcase will air live on Disney+ on Saturday Night.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Experiences Showcase is one of the marquee events at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. It's where Disney Parks will give fans a peek behind the curtain, giving updates on what's happening with upcoming attraction plans, as well as announcing projects that haven't yet seen the light of day.
- This year's event, titled Horizons: A Carousel of Progress, was already looking bigger than ever before, as it will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, rather than anybody from within the Disney organization.
- Now the event is even bigger as less than a week before taking the stage the Disney Parks Blog has announced that the event will stream live on Disney+ to all subscribers.
- In addition, it revealed the names of several people who will appear on stage to discuss the future of Disney parks. The names include
- Thomas Mazloum, Chairman, Disney Experiences
- Bruce Vaughn, President and Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Ali Rubinstein, Senior Vice President, Global Creative & Development Studios
- Michael Hundgen, Vice President Creative, Walt Disney World
- Emily “Emo” O’Brien, Portfolio Creative Producer, Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort
- Caroline May, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney World
- Claire Weiss, Principle Designer & Creative Director, Disney Cruise Line
- Brent Strong, Executive Creative Director
- Chris Beatty, Portfolio Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney World
- Jason Grandt, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney World
D23 On Disney+:
- As somebody who was in the Honda center two years ago, and saw the surprisingly high production value of the Disney Experiences Showcase, I was honestly shocked the event wasn't livestreamed then.
- The move will certainly get a lot more eyes on the event, as not everybody attending D23 will have access to the Honda Center, so now a lot more people will be able to follow along.
- If nothing else this is another early step in Josh D'Amaro's plan to make Disney+ a gateway to all things Disney, as the platform
- Another major D23 event, the Disney Legends ceremony, was already announced to be streaming on Disney+ on Sunday.