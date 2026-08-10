D23 Experiences Showcase Will Air Live On Disney+

If you're not going to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, there's a major event you can still watch.

Attending D23: the Ultimate Disney Fan Event is a big deal for many because the event has experiences that people simply can't have anywhere else. If, however, you were unable to score yourself a ticket, there's good news as the Disney Experiences Showcase will air live on Disney+ on Saturday Night.

What's Happening:

The Disney Experiences Showcase is one of the marquee events at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. It's where Disney Parks will give fans a peek behind the curtain, giving updates on what's happening with upcoming attraction plans, as well as announcing projects that haven't yet seen the light of day.

This year's event, titled Horizons: A Carousel of Progress, was already looking bigger than ever before, as it will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, rather than anybody from within the Disney organization.

Now the event is even bigger as less than a week before taking the stage the Disney Parks Blog has announced that the event will stream live on Disney+ to all subscribers.

In addition, it revealed the names of several people who will appear on stage to discuss the future of Disney parks. The names include Thomas Mazloum, Chairman, Disney Experiences Bruce Vaughn, President and Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Imagineering Ali Rubinstein, Senior Vice President, Global Creative & Development Studios Michael Hundgen, Vice President Creative, Walt Disney World Emily “Emo” O’Brien, Portfolio Creative Producer, Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort Caroline May, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney World Claire Weiss, Principle Designer & Creative Director, Disney Cruise Line Brent Strong, Executive Creative Director Chris Beatty, Portfolio Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney World Jason Grandt, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney World



D23 On Disney+: