Mickey’s of Glendale Reveals New Walt Disney Imagineering Pavilion and Horizons Collections for D23 2026

If your D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event shopping list wasn’t already long enough, Mickey’s of Glendale has just given Disney fans even more to look forward to. The Walt Disney Imagineering campus store is returning to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with another lineup of exclusive merchandise, and today’s reveal puts the spotlight on new offerings celebrating Imagineering’s past, present, and future.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s of Glendale will once again make its way from its namesake Glendale, California, home to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, bringing merchandise created with Walt Disney Imagineering and its history in mind. The fan-favorite destination is known for its unique assortment of Imagineering-inspired apparel, accessories, collectibles, pins, and other items that celebrate the people, places, and ideas behind Disney parks and attractions.

For D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Mickey’s of Glendale is debuting multiple collections throughout the event, giving collectors and Disney Parks fans plenty to add to their shopping lists.

Previously announced offerings include the Imagineer That! Collection, the new Disney .YNSD brand and its two collections, The Muppets Studio Signature Collection, The Duffy & Friends Collection, and the Walt Disney Imagineering Color Block Collection.

Now, the final merchandise reveals turn toward some of the most iconic inspirations in Walt Disney Imagineering history, including the bold optimism of the 1964 New York World’s Fair, the futuristic spirit of Tomorrowland, and the celebration of imagination and the ideas that inspire Imagineers to keep looking ahead.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Pavilion Collection is inspired by the spirit of progress showcased throughout the Walt Disney Imagineering Pavilion at D23. Its design draws from the visual language of the 1964 New York World’s Fair, early Tomorrowland architecture and graphics, and classic attractions including Carousel of Progress.

The collection has a distinctly vintage feel, blending retro-futuristic artwork with the optimistic design aesthetic that has long been associated with Walt Disney Imagineering. It celebrates the forward-thinking ideas that have influenced Disney Parks for generations while giving fans a way to take a little piece of that Imagineering history home.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Pavilion Collection will include a T-shirt, hat, Mai Tai glass, magnet, and collectible pins. With its mix of wearable merchandise and display-worthy collectibles, the collection is likely to appeal to both longtime Disney Parks collectors and fans drawn to the history and design of classic Disney attractions.

Also debuting at D23 2026 is the Horizons Collection, which looks specifically toward the ideas and possibilities that have inspired Imagineers to keep dreaming about what comes next.

The collection includes a T-shirt, mug, and postcard set, continuing the celebration of imagination featured throughout the Walt Disney Imagineering Pavilion. The merchandise pays tribute to the spirit of looking toward the future, a fitting theme for a collection debuting at an event dedicated to Disney fans and the people who help shape the company's next generation of stories and experiences.

Of course, no Mickey’s of Glendale appearance at D23 would be complete without new pins.

The Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store will feature a new assortment of D23-exclusive pins released throughout the event, giving collectors another reason to keep an eye on the merchandise lineup as D23 gets underway.

With exclusive pins traditionally being among the most sought-after items at Mickey’s of Glendale, fans planning to collect throughout the weekend will want to review the full catalog ahead of time and start building their shopping lists.

Both Mickey’s of Glendale and the Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store will use virtual queues throughout D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. A standby queue option will become available after all boarding groups have been redeemed.

Guests should also be prepared for a cashless shopping experience. Mickey’s of Glendale will accept card and contactless payment options, while merchandise mobile checkout will be used at the Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store.

Between the new Walt Disney Imagineering Pavilion Collection, Horizons Collection, and D23-exclusive pins, collectors have even more to look forward to when the event arrives this weekend in Anaheim.

For Disney Parks fans who love the details behind the attractions as much as the attractions themselves, these new collections may be some of the most anticipated merchandise heading to D23 this year.

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