"The Simpsons" Star in Latest Album Title Teased for Ordering at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Well, there's nothing like a genuine, bona fide, electrified, six-car mono--- vinyl record, we mean. That.
Another title has been released, revealing more musical gems - this time from The Simpsons - on physical vinyl that fans can order first at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event from Disney Music Emporium.
What's Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium has revealed another one of their promised new releases that can be ordered by those attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event next week in Anaheim.
- This time, we're headed out to Springfield, USA for a pair of favorite tunes from the award-winning, long-running, 20th Television Animation series, The Simpsons.
- On a vinyl album die-cut to look like a Lard Lad donut, fans will be able to play this visual delight and hear both The Simpsons Main Title Theme and the legendary fan-favorite, "Monorail Song."
- The new album can be ordered first exclusively by those in attendance at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend at the Disney Music Booth, located at E13 in Hall B.
- Those who purchase from the booth will have their items shipped home with free standard shipping, so no need to worry about luggage, packing, or lugging the items around the event.
- Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.
- For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!
What's It Called? Monorail!
- Originating in an episode of the show dating back to 1993, "Marge Vs. The Monorail," the "Monorail Song" is easily one of the most famous musical number from The Simpsons.
- In the context of the episode, Springfield suddenly has money to spend after Mr. Burns is fined for dumping nuclear waste. At a town meeting, Marge proposes using the money to repair Main Street, but the fast-talking Music Man-esque Lyle Lanley (voiced by Phil Hartman) shows up and swindles the town into buying his product - a monorail.
- With the episode (and song!) written by Conan O'Brien, this is an outright parody of The Music Man, and song launched into an energetic sales pitch that repeatedly features the townspeople chanting "Monorail!" as Lyle never really proves how the transportation system is good, just dodges questions with flashy answers in tune.
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