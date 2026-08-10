Disney+ and Hulu Bring D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to Fans in Anaheim and at Home

From streaming major D23 panels to immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise and Disney+ Perks, fans can join the celebration wherever they are.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is almost here, but you don't have to be in Anaheim to experience the excitement. Disney+ and Hulu are bringing some of the biggest moments from this year's event directly to fans at home, while also creating a lineup of immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, and special perks for those attending in person.

What’s Happening:

As the digital home for Disney fandom, Disney+ is expanding its presence around D23 with a selection of major panels and showcase presentations streaming globally on the service. Meanwhile, fans visiting the Anaheim area will have plenty of opportunities to step inside their favorite Disney+ and Hulu worlds, collect limited-edition merchandise and even enjoy special events throughout the Disneyland Resort and Downtown Disney District.

Among the biggest opportunities for fans watching from home will be the selection of D23 programming available to stream on Disney+.

A selection of panels and showcase presentations will stream on Disney+ globally, including: Beauty and the Beast: A Tale as Old as Time 35th Anniversary Celebration – Live at 11 am PT on August 14 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Panel – Live at 3:30 pm PT on August 15 Disney Rewind Encore Concert – Live at 6:30 pm PT on August 15 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – Live at 7 pm PT on August 15 Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming August 16 Disney Worldbuilders Panel with Jared Bush, Pete Docter, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige, moderated by Leslie Iwerks – Live at 10:15 am PT on August 16 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Recorded live and begins streaming at 6 pm PT on August 16

For fans attending D23 in person, The Disney+ Hulu Experience will transform Hall A of the Anaheim Convention Center into an immersive celebration of the movies and series available across the streaming services.

The experience will feature a signature 4D theater, a collectible mystery pin quest and personalized subscription support, giving attendees multiple ways to interact with the Disney+ and Hulu brands. Immersive photo opportunities will also transport fans into worlds inspired by Percy Jackson and the Olympians, FX's American Horror Story, Camp Rock 3, The Simpsons, Only Murders in the Building, Marvel Television's VisionQuest and more.

The experience will also offer an extensive selection of exclusive merchandise and collectibles. Fans can shop Toynk officially licensed enamel trading pins inspired by series including The X-Files, King of the Hill and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, along with Cardsmiths premium Refractor trading cards featuring series such as Grey's Anatomy, The Golden Girls and Scrubs.

Additional merchandise will include themed mugs and coasters, as well as vinyl records featuring Disney Channel favorites including High School Musical, Best of Hannah Montana and Camp Rock.

The D23 celebration won't be confined to the convention center, either. From August 13 through August 15, the Disney+ Perks Treat Truck will make an appearance at the Downtown Disney District, located near the Lululemon store and Disneyland security checkpoint just past the Monorail station.

Guests can discover and collect six limited-edition Disney+ Perks patches throughout the weekend, featuring fan-favorite series like Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, King of the Hill and Only Murders in the Building. Patches will be available at The Disney+ Hulu Experience Theater, the Disney+ Perks Treat Truck, select hotels, and more — creating a fun "collect them all" experience.

For Disney+ Perks members, the weekend will also include an exclusive throwback experience. The Disney+ Perks Member Mixer will take place Saturday, August 15, at the Anaheim Convention Center, featuring a retro-themed breakfast, activities, photo opportunities and special swag. The event is invite-only, and members who redeemed a complimentary D23 Gold Membership through Disney+ Perks are encouraged to check their email for additional information.

At the Disneyland Resort, the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Dance Party. Taking place Thursday, August 13, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Tomorrowland Terrace in Disneyland, the event will celebrate movies and shows that defined a generation, including Hannah Montana, High School Musical, The Cheetah Girls and Camp Rock.

Fans of Hulu's adult animation lineup will also find plenty happening at Downtown Disney District during D23 weekend. Hulu Animayhem has taken over the district with a celebration inspired by series including Futurama, King of the Hill, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers.

Throughout August, participating locations are offering limited-time menu items inspired by the animated series, while fans can also collect exclusive commemorative buttons. From August 13 through August 16, a custom chalk art installation will add another visual element to the celebration.

Beginning August 14, eligible Disney+ subscribers will be able to claim a commemorative digital pin through Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs. Additional Disney+ Perks will also become available online from collaborators including ESPN College Football, Marvel Studios and more.

With live programming, immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, collectible patches, special events and digital perks, Disney+ and Hulu are ensuring D23 extends far beyond the convention center. Whether fans are attending the event in Anaheim or following along from home, there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate the stories, characters and entertainment that make Disney fandom so much fun.

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