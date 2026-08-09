Photos/Video: "Camp Rock 3" Bus Tour Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of D23 Event Appearance

How many people who just wanted a cup of coffee were surprised by this event?

For the better part of a month, a bus celebrating the new Camp Rock 3 has been making its way across the country as it heads to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Today, the "All Roads Lead to Camp" bus tour arrived at the La La Land in Los Angeles, California and we were there to catch all the fun.

The Los Angeles stop comes after a series of other appearances across the country that started early last month in Nashville, Tennessee, heading out for stops in Charleston, Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, and more before making a final stop as part of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the day after Camp Rock 3 premieres on Disney Channel.

As part of the excitement, fans can get their hands on some fun gear at a special hat customization station and other fun giveaways. Here at this La La Land location, special digital menus were changed, and a special drink celebrating the new movie was also a part of the festivities.

Fun props were also placed throughout to channel the Camp Rock 3 feel, including canoes, signage, and plenty of guitars!

Fans can even find a photo booth for some fun keepsakes from the experience.

Plenty of outdoor seating was available, with throw pillows emblazoned with the Camp Rock 3 logo.

Stars of the new movie, Liamani and Hudson Stone, were also in attendance at the event, prompting a big response from all the fans.

Sure the stars are a big draw with their surprise cameo, but everyone shows up to the bus tour for THE BUS, right?!

The bus is fully decked out for some Camp Rock 3 fun, with graffiti-style art on the sides of the bus alongside the Camp Rock 3 logo.

Bumper Stickers also provide fun little easter eggs to the entire Camp Rock franchise.

Of course, you have to look at the inside! The interior features a fun photo opp, and plenty of other props and musical instruments to use while aboard.

The roof also features a name of one of the new characters, Rosie, across it.

In the new movie, we see what happens when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour and they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances. Camp Rock 3 is set to debut on August 13 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

The Camp Rock 3 bus will appear in San Diego on August 11, ahead of its final stop at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, from August 14 through August 16. And when leaving the fun stop, you'll be reminded about the new movie, as well as the upcoming Descendants x ZOMBIES x Camp Rock Worlds Collide Tour starting in September.