Signed Copies of Joe Rohde's "Floating Mountains" Book Coming to Disney Store
The Disney Legend will also be signing copies at D23 this coming weekend.
Autographed copies of Joe Rohde's new book, Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible, will be available next week at DisneyStore.com.
What's Happening:
- Joe Rohde's new book, Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible, officially comes out in September, but the Disney Legend has revealed signed copies will be available soon at DisneyStore.com.
- Rohde posted the news on Instagram, revealing, "A limited number of signed copies of Floating Mountains: the Art of Imagining the Impossible will be available the morning of Monday August 17 following D23, on DisneyStore.com."
- Rohde will be a guest at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this coming weekend, where you can both purchase the book in advance (and receive an exclusive D23 in the process) and get Rohde to sign the book, with the former Imagineer signing all three days.
- At D23, you'll need to purchase the book in advance of the signings from Disney Publishing Books & Brew (Hall D)
- In the comments of his Instagram post, Rohde was asked about the possibility of a signing event at Walt Disney World for Floating Mountains, and Rohde replied, "there will be… later."
- Published by National Geographic Floating Mountains will officially be released on September 8th, 2026.
- In the book, Rohde takes readers through highlights of his distinguished career and decades spent with Walt Disney Imagineering, including leading major projects like Disney's Animal Kingdom, as well as his ventures into space tourism and international field expeditions.
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