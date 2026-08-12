Neil Patrick Harris Gets Ready to Host the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23
With just a few days to go until the big event, Disney is continuing to tease the highly-anticipated Disney Experiences Showcase.
With just two days to go until the official kickoff of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney is kicking the hype train into high gear, specifically to get us excited for the Disney Experiences Showcase.
What's Happening:
- Actor and longtime Disney fan Neil Patrick Harris is set to host the Disney Experiences Showcase, which takes place on the evening of Saturday, August 15 at D23.
- In a video shared to the Disney Parks X account, NPH ponders what his next gig should be, before an appearance from the Big Cheese himself gives him the bright idea to host the Disney Experiences Showcase.
- The description of the video notes that the panel will be "legendary" – a callback to NPH's character from How I Met Your Mother.
- This year's showcase, titled Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, is where Disney Parks will give fans a peek behind the curtain, giving updates on what's happening with upcoming attraction plans, as well as announcing projects that haven't yet seen the light of day.
- If you can't make it out to D23, the panel will be streaming live on Disney+ for the first time ever at 7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15.
- It's not the only panel that will be streaming, as five others were originally announced, in addition to the Kingdom Hearts panel.
- Of course, be sure to follow along with us here at Laughing Place for all the breaking news as it happens!
More on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- RSVLTS has revealed its D23 plans, including its booth location, exclusive merchandise, FastPass program and even some special guest appearances.
- Could we have already got our first look at a model of Piston Peak being transported to the Anaheim Convention Center by Walt Disney Imagineering?
- Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will bring learn-to-play events, special programming, artist signings, exclusive merchandise, exclusive promo cards, and more to D23.
- Long time Disneyland partner, Honda, is coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to showcase some vehicular fun in a new immersive Encanto experience.
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