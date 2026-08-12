Neil Patrick Harris Gets Ready to Host the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23

With just a few days to go until the big event, Disney is continuing to tease the highly-anticipated Disney Experiences Showcase.

With just two days to go until the official kickoff of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney is kicking the hype train into high gear, specifically to get us excited for the Disney Experiences Showcase.

What's Happening:

Actor and longtime Disney fan Neil Patrick Harris is set to host the Disney Experiences Showcase, which takes place on the evening of Saturday, August 15 at D23.

In a video shared to the Disney Parks X account, NPH ponders what his next gig should be, before an appearance from the Big Cheese himself gives him the bright idea to host the Disney Experiences Showcase.

The description of the video notes that the panel will be "legendary" – a callback to NPH's character from How I Met Your Mother.

This is going to be legendary ✨Tune-in to the Disney Experiences Showcase Saturday at 7pm PT on @DisneyPlus 🎥 #D23 pic.twitter.com/7CPj4jLzF0 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 12, 2026

This year's showcase, titled Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, is where Disney Parks will give fans a peek behind the curtain, giving updates on what's happening with upcoming attraction plans, as well as announcing projects that haven't yet seen the light of day.

If you can't make it out to D23, the panel will be streaming live on Disney+ for the first time ever at 7:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15.

It's not the only panel that will be streaming, as five others were originally announced, in addition to the Kingdom Hearts panel.

Of course, be sure to follow along with us here at Laughing Place for all the breaking news as it happens!

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