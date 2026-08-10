Honda Bringing Immersive "Encanto" Experience to Life at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Honda and Disneyland have been corporate partners for over two decades
Long time Disneyland partner, Honda, is coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to showcase some vehicular fun in a new immersive Encanto experience.
What's Happening:
- Honda is celebrating their longstanding relationship with the Disneyland Resort with a special immersive experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 that brings the magic of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto to life.
- D23 guests can explore Honda’s vehicles, including the Honda Odyssey Minivan to the adventure-ready Acura MDX, Acura’s flagship three-row SUV.
- Every guest who experiences the magic of Encanto through Honda's immersive experience will receive an exclusive set of D23 commemorative buttons which feature several characters from the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film.
- Fans can also join the Encanto Dance Experience, where they can dance with their favorite characters from the film, download their exclusive D23 video, and share it via social media.
- There will be two featured Honda Experiences at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:
- 2027 Honda Odyssey – Discover the ultimate family-fun vehicle, now with even more premium features and advanced technology. The award-winning Odyssey boasts bold styling, versatile cargo space, and a driving experience that brings joy to every family adventure.
- 2026 Acura MDX – Explore the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time. The 2026 MDX features striking design, spacious comfort, effortless connectivity with a new, larger touchscreen, and Acura’s most advanced and powerful audio system yet, from Bang & Olufsen.
- Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.
- For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!
The Partnership:
- Honda has been a sponsor at the Disneyland Resort for more than two decades, in a partnership that launched just ahead of the Happiest Homecoming on Earth - Disneyland's 50th Anniversary Celebration - in 2005.
- For the celebration, Honda was the sponsor of the nighttime spectacular created for the celebration, "Remember...Dreams Come True." However, the sponsorship actually began just ahead of the new show in late 2004, when Honda sponsored "Believe...There's Magic In The Stars."
- Honda remains the official vehicle of the Disneyland Resort, and guests can still see their relationship in play at the park each and every day as Honda sponsors the classic Autopia attraction.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com