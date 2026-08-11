Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Reveals D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Experience
Fans can experience learn-to-play events, special programming, artist signings, exclusive merchandise, and promotional cards at D23 2026.
Marvel Super Heroes and Villains are assembling at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event! Fans attending the massive Disney fan celebration in Anaheim will have plenty of opportunities to experience Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, including learn-to-play sessions, special events, exclusive merchandise, artist signings, and limited-edition promotional cards.
What’s Happening:
- To kick off the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event festivities, Magic: The Gathering is teaming up with Laughing Dragon Events for a series of pre-event play experiences at the Sheraton Park Hotel in Anaheim Resort. The events will take place Thursday, August 13, and Friday, August 14, from 5 to 11 p.m., giving players a chance to get into the game before heading into the main D23 event.
- The programming is designed to welcome players of all experience levels. Those who have never played Magic before can learn the basics and pick up their first deck, while experienced players can participate in more advanced gameplay, including Commander.
- Fans who are unfamiliar with Magic will have people available to guide them through learn-to-play experiences, making it easier to jump into the game and begin battling with Marvel characters.
- The pre-event programming is open to anyone in the Anaheim area, and attendees do not need D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event credentials to register or participate. Players can also earn prize tickets by participating in play events and redeem those tickets at a prize wall featuring merchandise and goodies from partners including GameGenic.
- D23 credential holders will receive bonus prize tickets in addition to the tickets earned through gameplay.
- Several different play experiences will be available throughout the event. The Learn to Play experience offers a 30-minute, self-guided introduction to Magic using the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box, making it a straightforward option for anyone starting from scratch.
- The Avengers Academy League is another beginner-friendly option, designed to help experienced Magic players introduce friends and newcomers to the game. Participants will compete in a Two-Headed Giant format using Marvel-themed Welcome Decks, creating a casual environment where new players can learn as they play.
- The Learn-to-Play Fan Party takes the introduction to Magic a step further through a three-stage experience. Players begin with a Beginner Box demo before moving into battles using a Welcome Deck. In the final stage, participants will open three Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters and get the opportunity to show off their new cards.
- For more experienced players, Magic Presents: God of Mischief puts a Marvel twist on Commander. The three-versus-one format has one player taking on the role of Loki, the God of Mischief, while the other three players team up as heroes to defeat him.
- Loki has access to a collection of special advantages known as “Loki’s Tricks,” giving the God of Mischief a significant edge as the three heroes attempt to take him down.
- The pre-event festivities will also offer fans the chance to meet two notable Magic artists. Toni Infante and Pauline Voss will be available to meet attendees and sign their products on Friday, August 14, from 7 to 8 p.m.
- Fans attending D23 itself will find Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes represented with a dedicated booth featuring special programming and on-site experiences.
- Attendees will be able to purchase Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes products while also exploring interactive elements designed to bring the game to life. One of those experiences will allow fans to discover their Magic color identity through an interactive quiz.
- The booth will also feature gallery displays showcasing the artwork and characters of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, along with a Marvel-themed photo opportunity where attendees can capture a memory from the event.
- Collectors will have an additional reason to visit the booth. Fans who purchase a playmat featuring artwork by Kevin Glint will receive a special Shuri, Wakandan Inventor promo card featuring the same artwork. The playmat and accompanying promo card will be available exclusively at D23 while supplies last.
- There will also be an incentive for fans looking to stock up on Magic merchandise. Anyone who spends $100 or more in a single transaction at the Magic booth at D23 will receive one Command Tower promo card, while supplies last.
- Between the pre-event play opportunities and the activities waiting inside D23, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is bringing a substantial presence to this year's celebration.
- Whether you're completely new to Magic, looking to introduce a friend to the game, a longtime Commander player, or simply a Marvel fan interested in seeing iconic heroes and villains through a new medium, there will be multiple ways to experience the set throughout the D23 weekend.
- Fans interested in participating in the pre-event activities can preregister through Laughing Dragon Events ahead of the August 13 and 14 sessions.
- With Marvel's biggest heroes and villains now part of the Magic universe, D23 attendees will have plenty of opportunities to learn, play, collect, and celebrate Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes in Anaheim.
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