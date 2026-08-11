RSVLTS Reveals D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Booth, Exclusives and Special Events
Here’s what fans can expect from RSVLTS during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim.
RSVLTS has revealed its plans for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including its booth location, exclusive merchandise, FastPass program and even some special guest appearances.
What's Happening:
- We are just days away from the 2026 edition of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place August 14–16 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
- RSVLTS will be bring their "big, beautiful blue booth" from San Diego Comic-Con to D23, which will be located in Hall A next to the Marvel Experience.
- The clothing brand will offer a selection of exclusive Disney, Pixar and Star Wars merchandise during the event, including designs inspired by Toy Story, Moana and Star Wars.
- Take a look at the unique shirt designs that will be available exclusively during D23.
- In addition, you'll find two very fun plush hats taking on the design of Perry the Platypus and Lester's Possum Pal from A Goofy Movie, as well as a flap backpack.
- Friday and Saturday will also see additional exclusive designs released and available on those days only.
- A daily FastPass program will be available for guests seeking priority access at the booth.
- FastPasses are limited to one per person per day and can only be used once on the day for which they are issued.
- FastPasses will be issued by email within 24 hours of purchase and must be redeemed in person during D23.
- More details on how to participate are available at RSVLTS' website.
- RSVLTS will host a number of special guest appearances and events during the course of D23 and beyond, including:
- Thursday, August 13: A pre-D23 event will take place from 7:30–10:00 p.m. at Lopez & Lefty’s in Anaheim.
- Friday, August 14: Animation artists Tom and Tony Bancroft will participate in a meet-and-greet and autograph signing at the booth from 4:00–6:00 p.m. The event is limited to the first 100 guests who purchase qualifying merchandise and retain their ticket.
- Friday, August 14: A Right Field Rip Party is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Angel Stadium.
- Saturday, August 15: A group photo will take place at the booth at 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 16: Animator Stephen Anderson will appear at the booth for a meet-and-greet and autograph signing from 2:00–4:00 p.m. The first 100 guests who purchase qualifying Sunday merchandise and retain their ticket will be eligible to participate.
- RSVLTS influencers are also expected to be present throughout the weekend, although no formal meet-and-greet schedule has been announced.
More on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Could we have already got our first look at a model of Piston Peak being transported to the Anaheim Convention Center by Walt Disney Imagineering?
- Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will bring learn-to-play events, special programming, artist signings, exclusive merchandise, exclusive promo cards, and more to D23.
- Long time Disneyland partner, Honda, is coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to showcase some vehicular fun in a new immersive Encanto experience.
- Mickey’s of Glendale has revealed even more merchandise for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including the forward-looking Horizons Collection.
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